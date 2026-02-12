Crafted to appeal to a new generation of home buyers and real estate investors, The Strand is fully aligned with RAK Vision 2030 and reinforces RAK Properties’ key role in shaping the Emirate's future as a great place to live

Spanning a land area of 187,000 square metres, The Strand features three dedicated districts, anchored by a comprehensive retail strategy, community spaces, and a walkable green spine

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, announced today a brand-new residential destination in the Emirate, The Strand. A landmark mixed-use project, The Strand comprehensively delivers on RAK Properties’ long-term commitment to extend its footprint on the Ras Al Khaimah mainland by introducing a vibrant new master-planned community crafted to promote well-being, opportunity and livability.

Located within the Marjan Beach masterplan, The Strand has been shaped by continuous community insights to create a people-first, residential-led destination where innovation, connection, and modern life are harmoniously integrated. The result is a modern, urban hub supported by its adjacency to a large public park, bridge access to the Wynn Resort, and close proximity to a wide range of beach clubs and hotels.

Showcasing RAK Properties' trajectory as a multi-masterplan developer focused on purposeful destination living, The Strand will directly contribute to surging demand for high quality homes in Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning real estate market.

A development of significant scale and ambition, encompassing an expansive 187,000 square metres of land, The Strand features 540,000 square metres of GFA, allocated across thoughtfully crafted homes, retail hubs, and an expansive network of green spaces, public realm, and community-focused districts with the first phase of residential units expected to be announced soon.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “The launch of The Strand is a pivotal moment for RAK Properties and a powerful testament to our commitment to not only expand our development pipeline but to create truly purposeful, integrated, and livable communities. Right in the heart of the Marjan Beach District, and with excellent proximity to the Wynn Resort, a large public park, beach clubs and nearby hotels, we are designing a community built for the future. It’s where music, food and culture lovers can live, work and connect – a place that fosters creativity, opportunity and well-being while encouraging a genuine sense of belonging.

The Strand delivers on our strategic commitment to extend our milestone projects by introducing new, large-scale masterplans that will shape the future of Ras Al Khaimah. This development directly supports the Emirate’s continued emergence as a premier destination for residents and investors, and we are confident that it will set a bold new benchmark for integrated community living.”

A NEW VISION FOR ELEVATED URBAN LIVING

Blending contemporary lifestyles with a unique, nature-driven focus The Strand cultivates a distinct ‘sense of place’ that sets it apart from other large scale residential projects taking shape around the UAE and even further afield.

Thoughtful design is evident throughout, revealing itself through open spaces that promote movement and interaction between residents and visitors. A diverse collection of modern apartments has been meticulously planned with efficient layouts, high-quality finishes, and an emphasis on natural light to elevate their appeal as private sanctuaries as well as long-term residences.

Complementing this is a network of amenities created to enhance and elevate each day, with parks, playgrounds, gardens and tranquil walking trails supporting an ecosystem of pedestrian-friendly streetscapes that offer easy access to retail, dining, and social hubs for the seamless integration of life, work, and leisure.

The Strand’s unique lifestyle offering is defined by its three interconnected districts – Creative, Urban, and Garden – each designed to cater to different facets of modern life, ensuring a holistic and balanced community experience.

The Urban District serves as the energetic pulse of the community. A bustling hub featuring state-of-the-art co-working zones, diverse retail and dining options, and bustling streets that prioritise convenience.

Fostering collaboration and artistic expression, the Creative District is the dynamic heart of The Strand with studios, workshops, and cultural halls, providing a platform for artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs to connect, create, and share their work within an engaged and supportive environment.

The Garden District is dedicated to wellness and rejuvenation, offering residents serene natural landscapes, including lush parks, well equipped playgrounds, and dedicated routes for exercising outdoors. Alongside cafés and spaces for relaxation, The Garden offers a peaceful escape from daily life.

Together, these three districts create a cohesive environment where work, creativity, and well-being converge.

DELIVERING ON A COMMITMENT TO GROWTH

The launch of The Strand marks a significant milestone in RAK Properties’ long-term ambition, supercharging its promise to expand its landbank through transformative masterplans beyond its award-winning Mina waterfront community. Strategically located with close proximity to the beach and the nearby Marjan Island, The Strand provides a gateway to the best of the Emirate's coastal lifestyle while also being well positioned to support the wave of dynamic growth sweeping Ras Al Khaimah as RAK Vision 2030 takes shape.

Capitalising on RAK Properties’ track record of successfully delivering major projects, The Strand will serve the growing demand for thoughtfully designed homes and communities in the UAE’s Northernmost Emirate while further cementing the developer’s legacy of trusted delivery.

A SMART, FUTURE-FIT INVESTMENT

RAK Properties’ latest strategic and long-term investment in its home Emirate, The Strand complements the developer’s proven ambition and track record of delivery. Backed by a 20-year legacy of creating exceptional, sought-after destinations, the project offers investors and first-time buyers a trusted and elevated real estate proposition.

The master-planned destination’s collection of expertly designed, versatile residences feature high-quality finishes and functional layouts, promising enduring value and appreciation. The Strand's strategic location, near the upcoming Wynn Resort, further enhances its potential for strong rental yields and overall market value, making it a smart investment in a high-growth and well-connected hub.

For more information, please visit www.thestrand.ae

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

