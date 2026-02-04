Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions achieved exceptional performance in 2025, recording significant growth across all its operational units. The company handled approximately 269,000 calls during the year, with an average response time of just 2.5 minutes, highlighting the speed and efficiency of its support teams and the growing trust of customers in its services.

Ahmed Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “The company’s outstanding performance in 2025 reflects Rafid’s success in delivering integrated services that efficiently meet customer needs, and confirms its position as a strategic partner to both the public and private sectors in advancing the automotive solutions sector. This achievement reaffirms Rafid’s commitment to continuous innovation and service development, contributing to simplified procedures, enhanced customer experience, improved road safety efficiency, and the delivery of practical solutions that make a tangible difference in safety and quality of life across the emirate.”

The company operates through four main units that provide comprehensive services for vehicle owners and drivers. The Traffic Solutions Unit recorded a 30 per cent increase in requests submitted through the application compared to the previous year, reflecting the success of the company’s digital transformation strategy and the growing customer confidence in smart traffic solutions that ensure faster and more efficient service delivery.

The Roadside Assistance Unit provides vehicle transportation services for fleet-owning companies under contractual agreements, in addition to offering immediate support for vehicles broken down across the emirate’s roads. The unit recorded a 16 per cent increase in overall requests, alongside a 27 per cent rise in app-based requests, reflecting the increasing reliance of customers on digital channels for rapid access to services.

The Auto-Maintenance Unit delivers routine services, including general maintenance, car washing, and other supporting services. The unit achieved a 10 per cent growth in overall activities, with car washes increasing by 63 per cent and online bookings rising by 40 per cent, demonstrating the growing adoption of digital channels and ease of access to services.

The Auto Inspection Unit focuses on ensuring vehicles’ roadworthiness and compliance with the required technical standards. The unit recorded a 9 per cent increase in technical inspection services, with the Ministry of Interior–related services growing by 24 per cent, and a 13 per cent rise in total services and activities. This reflects continuous improvement in operational performance, higher service efficiency, and strengthened customer confidence in the vehicle inspection system.

The Rafid application also demonstrated strong performance during the year, recording a 24 per cent increase in downloads, reflecting increased customer reliance on digital services. The company enhanced the application by introducing new features to meet customer needs more quickly and comprehensively. These include reporting services for stone debris incidents and fuel pipe removal, roadside assistance services such as fuel delivery, tyre replacement, and battery boosting, as well as on-site vehicle inspections for corporate fleets. This expansion reinforces Rafid’s commitment to enhancing user experience and delivering integrated solutions that improve road safety and operational efficiency.

This performance is highlighted in Rafid’s 2025 Annual Performance Report, which underscores the company’s success in enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the scope of commercial automotive solutions. It reflects Rafid’s position as a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive services for vehicle owners across the emirate and reaffirms its ongoing commitment to developing services in line with the evolving needs of the market and the local community.