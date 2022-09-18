Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park has further expanded its partnership with Iberdrola Innovation Middle East through an agreement to increase the volume and range of Iberdrola’s research, development and innovation-based activities, as well as the size of its footprint at the Park.

Iberdrola, a Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) member since 2016, aims to define 'the digital utility', by developing innovative digital solutions for renewable energy integration, smart grids, and energy efficiency and conservation. The company runs strong cooperation programs within Qatar’s innovation ecosystem and has signed co-development agreements with a number of innovation and energy industry players.

The partnership was signed by Yosouf Al Salehi, Executive Director, QSTP and Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, at a ceremony at QSTP, in the presence of Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPAQ), and HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar, Javier Carbajosa Sanchez.

Earlier this year, Iberdrola and IPAQ partnered to promote the energy company's leading innovation center, with the aim of advancing the digitalization of the global electricity sector. The agreement, made in Madrid during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to Spain, will enable Iberdrola - a Spanish company - to expand its activities at the center, aimed at advancing digital utility in Qatar. The hub, currently located in QSTP, tackles the technology challenges related to innovation and digitalization of the electrical grid by developing solutions in smart grids, renewable energy integration and energy efficiency.

The expansion of Iberdrola’s activities at QSTP will enable the company to further strengthen its commitment in aligning its initiatives with the needs of the local market, and in cooperating with companies and training centers to boost local talent. To do this, it will focus on promoting skills development and run dedicated training programs, as well as sharing intellectual property rights with local educational and industrial institutions.

Al Salehi said: “QSTP’s partnerships with established multinational companies that operate in our Park and Free Zone, such as Iberdrola, mean that these organizations can become active stakeholders in Qatar’s economic transformation, boost the national economy and provide solutions for specific economic challenges. With energy as one of QSTP’s overarching themes, our developing partnership with Iberdrola is a key contributor to how we are creating a collaborative and dynamic environment within Qatar to realize the national drive towards economic diversification and sustainability.”

Bañales agreed, saying: “Since our incorporation at QSTP in 2016, Iberdrola Innovation ME has left its mark in the deployment of smart grids across the Middle East and has made significant contributions to the global development of the Digital Utility; in this new phase of growth and expansion of our footprint at QSTP, we intend to widen our global impact while increasing our already successful cooperation with Qatar’s innovation ecosystem.”

Iberdrola is one of the many international technology companies and research centers based at QSTP, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), and benefits from key membership incentives such as quick and easy company formation, 100% foreign ownership, tax exemptions, state-of-the-art offices, networking opportunities, access to highly skilled talents at Education City, partnerships and collaborations with research institutes and top international universities and a range of other support services to positively impact its business operations in Qatar.

For more details about QSTP, visit www.qstp.org.qa