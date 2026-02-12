The initiative reflects QIA’s commitment to fostering local economic development, supporting Qatar’s equity capital market and accelerating growth in the local asset management industry through collaborations with premier global and local asset managers

This is the third partnership announced as part of QIA’s Active Asset Management Initiative

QIA is anchoring the fund, contributing capital in the form of cash and stock

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Franklin Templeton today announced the launch of the Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund (the Fund).

Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest independent global asset managers, with USD 1.68 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025.

With an initial size of USD 200m, the principal objective of the Fund is to enable investors to access the returns available from equities listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The Fund, structured as a daily-dealing mutual fund, will be available to international and local institutions desiring an actively managed portfolio of equities listed on QSE.

QIA is acting as the Fund’s anchor investor, contributing capital in the form of cash and stock. QIA remains a committed long-term investor in the Qatar equity market and the reallocation of QSE-listed company shares reflects a desire to enhance Qatar's economic landscape and market liquidity.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA, said: “With the launch of Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, QIA is further expanding our Active Asset Management Initiative to support Qatar’s financial markets. As one of the largest global asset managers, Franklin Templeton brings a wealth of experience and resources to QSE and the broader Qatari economy and we look forward to working closely together on this initiative.”

Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, said: “The launch of this fund marks an important milestone in Franklin Templeton’s long-standing commitment to Qatar and its capital markets, building on more than 25 years of investing across the Middle East, supported by on-the-ground portfolio managers and research teams. Through our partnership with QIA, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the continued development of the Qatari financial ecosystem. We see this collaboration as the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership and part of a broader, multi-asset collaboration between Franklin Templeton and QIA.”

Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund represents another step forward for QIA’s Active Asset Management Initiative and highlights the partnership between QIA and Franklin Templeton in advancing Qatar’s capital markets, leveraging their global investment expertise.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

Media Contact: media@qia.qa

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnerships, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovations – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

This material does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to apply for securities. Investors should seek professional financial advice and obtain a full explanation of any proposed investment before making a decision to invest. Investments involve risks. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Not all products and services available in all jurisdictions.

Media Contact: Sarah.Aziz@franklintempleton.com