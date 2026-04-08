QFC rises 14 places in the Global Financial Centres Index, ranking third in the MENA region

Doha – Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, recorded a 57 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2026, with more than 800 new firms licensed from January through March. This performance reflects sustained business momentum and continued confidence in Qatar’s business conducive ecosystem.

In March, Qatar’s sovereign credit rating of ‘AA’ with a stable outlook was reaffirmed by Fitch Ratings. The assessment highlights the country’s strong financial position, high national income, and substantial overseas investment portfolio, alongside a favourable long-term growth outlook, all of which support its capacity to absorb external shocks and navigate trade disruptions.

Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO, QFC, said, “QFC’s first quarter performance, including March, reflects the underlying strength of our platform and trust in Qatar’s economic resilience. We remain focused on our strategic priorities, including attracting wealth, developing the local financial services sector, supporting diversification, and maintaining uninterrupted delivery of our full range of services to a consistently high standard.”

These efforts, alongside QFC’s commitment to supporting Qatar’s long-term national development objectives, continue to create opportunities across sectors and strengthen Doha’s position as a competitive financial hub. This is reflected in Doha’s standing in the Global Financial Centres Index 39, where it climbed 14 places to rank third in the MENA region. Doha’s rating also increased by four points, indicating enhanced overall competitiveness.

Al-Khater added, “With a strong pipeline of initiatives and a supportive operating environment, QFC is well positioned to build on this progress in the quarters ahead.”

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

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Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa