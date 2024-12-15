Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG recently held its annual Town Hall events in Doha and Al Khor, bringing employees together to reflect on the company’s achievements and outline its future priorities.

Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), opened the event by highlighting some of the key strategic themes that will shape QatarEnergy LNG’s path forward: LNG fleet expansion, safety, employee development, and innovation. These are clearly aligned to the company’s pillars and commitment to growth and leadership.

The events highlighted key achievements from 2024, including the North Field Expansion Project, which is central to increasing production capacity and meeting growing global energy demands.

Employee development and Qatarisation were emphasised as critical to QatarEnergy LNG’s success, demonstrating the company’s investment in talent and local expertise. Safety remained a priority, with continued progress in fostering an incident and injury-free workplace, supported by robust systems and training.

A Q&A session provided employees with an opportunity to engage directly with the CEO and his Management Leadership Team. Innovation and digital transformation were recurring topics, underscoring their importance in shaping QatarEnergy LNG’s operations and its competitive edge.

The company reaffirmed its focus on delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence. Looking ahead, this strategy will ensure QatarEnergy LNG remains well-positioned to lead the global LNG industry into the future.

The event concluded with recognition of employees who achieved 15, 20, 25, and 30 years of service to the company. Their contributions were acknowledged as vital to QatarEnergy LNG’s success, with many having played key roles in the company’s growth.

Media note

