Qatar Tourism announced performance results for the first three quarters of 2025, confirming sustained growth in arrivals and accommodation demand as the country prepares for a full schedule of events in the final quarter and early 2026.

International visitors reached over 3.5 million by the end of September, recording a 2.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024. The GCC remained the largest contributor at 36 percent of total visitors, followed by Europe with 25 percent and Asia and Oceania with 22 percent. Of all arrivals, 60 percent entered by air, 33 percent by land and 7 percent by sea, reflecting consistent movement across all entry points. Q3 has also witnessed exponential increase in visitor numbers from China that saw 37% and Australia that saw 31% growth.

Hotel and hotel apartment capacity reached 41,733 room keys. Average occupancy across all accommodation categories YTD Q3 stood at 68 percent, an increase of 2.4 percentage points from last year. Total room nights sold rose to 7.7 million, showing an 8% year-on-year demand growth.

As Qatar enters the final quarter of the year, Visit Qatar is preparing to activate a full programme of events confirmed under the Qatar Calendar 2025–2026. The fourth quarter marks the start of a series of international sports tournaments, cultural programmes and entertainment events expected to attract residents, regional travellers and international visitors.

Visit Qatar, in cooperation with national entities and event organisers, will host the Doha International Military Music Festival (Doha Tattoo), welcoming international military bands and ceremonial ensembles. Preparations are ongoing for the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, taking place in Lusail City as part of the global T100 series. Lusail International Circuit will host the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, supported by transport, hospitality and fan management coordinated with Visit Qatar and relevant partners. The inaugural Doha Film Festival organised by the Doha Film Institute will also take place this season.

In coordination with the Local Organising Committee for Football Events, Visit Qatar is supporting operational planning for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025TM. These tournaments will be held across stadiums in Doha, Lusail and Al Rayyan, with operational readiness including stadium services, fan arrivals, accommodation, ticketing and international media logistics.

With consistent performance across the first three quarters of the year and a unified national events calendar, the tourism sector remains aligned with the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030) by contributing to economic diversification and expanding access to cultural, sporting and leisure activities for residents and visitors.

The winter season extends into 2026 with a line-up of cultural and lifestyle experiences across Qatar. On the cultural front, key highlights include the second editions of “Sealine Season” in Sealine and “Brouq Season” in Ras Abrouq, preparations for Art Basel Qatar at the National Museum of Qatar. Food and cultural programming under Visit Qatar will include the Qatar International Food Festival and the Throwback Food Festival. These are complemented by ongoing events at Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif and Al Bidda, where regular heritage, cultural and family activities continue to take place. For the full schedule of upcoming events and experiences, visit https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar for updates and dates.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.