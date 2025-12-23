London, New York, San Francisco: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has joined a group of investors in a deal to acquire the asset manager Janus Henderson Group and take it private. The all-cash transaction, led by Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst, values the New York-listed company at about USD 7.4 billion. QIA and Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Co. Limited are among the strategic investors participating in the deal. Janus Henderson, which is headquartered in London, manages around USD 484 billion in assets and employs more than 2,000 people across 25 cities worldwide. QIA's chief executive, Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi, said the fund looked forward to working with its partners to support the next phase of growth for the company.