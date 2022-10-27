Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Q9 Capital, a leading crypto investment platform, announces today that it has received a provisional virtual asset (VA) approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) as it expands into the UAE and applies for the full operating license in accordance with VARA requirements.

Q9 aims to make a meaningful contribution to the VARA ecosystem as an engine for crypto product creation and execution in a regulated environment. Products and strategies can be created and executed on Q9’s platform, such as systematic investment portfolios and white-labelled offerings, within VARA’s framework and distributed globally in an automated, transparent, regulated and compliant

manner.

The full operating license, once received, will allow Q9 to extend products and services to qualified investors and financial service providers. Q9 will also establish a regional hub in Dubai to contribute to developing the ever-expanding virtual asset ecosystem both in Dubai and globally.

The provisional approval is a major milestone that follows a number of registrations for Q9’s local entities in Hong Kong and Dubai. As a regulation-led platform with robust compliance and security controls that have consumer protection and market integrity at its core, the registration further strengthens Q9’s position.

As the world’s first independent regulator for virtual assets, VARA serves as a transparent and trusted guiding authority for the emerging world of virtual assets.

James Quinn, Managing Partner of Q9, noted: “Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority is a testament to the country’s forward-looking stance on digital assets and its willingness to support the industry through collaboration. We look forward to participating in the authority’s robust compliance framework and continue building partnerships as we expand our presence in Dubai to roll out additional services and enhanced products for the region.”

About Q9 Capital

Q9 is a transformational crypto investment management platform delivering cutting-edge solutions and capabilities to crypto and TradFi firms. Our next-gen infrastructure allows institutions to expand their offerings, distribute innovative products and simplify operations for enhanced innovation.

Q9’s revolutionary investment engine and white-labelled solutions enable asset and wealth managers to seamlessly create, execute, manage and report digital asset investment strategies through a single UI. Investors can build, customize and fully-automate systematic portfolios using a wide product range and access the entire market through one relationship. No need to integrate multiple exchange accounts, custody solutions or data providers. It’s true investment-as-a-service.

Website: www.q9capital.com

About VARA

VARA is the world's first specialised regulator for the Virtual Assets sector. Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is responsible by decree for licensing and regulating the Virtual Asset sector in the Emirate of Dubai and its free zone territories [excluding DIFC], and oversees all licensing requirements and applications for authorisation of Virtual Asset activities under UAE law. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.