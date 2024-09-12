100 percent Shari’a compliant structured under the tenets of Islam.

Porsche Services Middle East & Africa (PSME) cater for automotive finance for all the brands of the Volkswagen Group

PSME and DIB collaboration will optimize customer experience and leverage business relationship

Porsche ownership has never been more accessible, following the announcement of a partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank to deepen their relationship within UAE.

Dubai. Owning a Porsche is now more accessible than ever following an agreement between Porsche Services Middle East & Africa (PSME) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to leverage their strategic relationship with further enhanced benefits for their customers across the United Arab Emirates.

Through Dubai Islamic Bank, customers will engage in a fully Shari’a compliant process from start to finish, offering them a seamless journey through the Islamic 'Murabaha' model of financing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Islamic Bank to bring Shari’a compliant financing solutions to our valued customers in the UAE,” said David Picandet, the managing director of Porsche Services Middle East & Africa.

DIB’s suite of innovative, flexible and robust automotive financing solutions tailored for the UAE will enhance the customer experience not just for the Porsche brand but for all brands operating under the Volkswagen Group in the UAE.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the ownership experience for Porsche owners,” added Picandet.

The association expands PSME’s portfolio of innovative and flexible financing options, opening up Porsche ownership to a wider audience.

"Our partnership with Porsche Services Middle East & Africa marks a significant step forward in expanding access to Shari’a-compliant automotive financing in the UAE,” said Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank,

“Through this enhanced collaboration, we are not only broadening the horizons of ownership but also ensuring that our customers can enjoy a luxury driving experience, with financing solutions that align with their values. This initiative is a testament to DIB's commitment to innovative financial products that cater to the specific needs of our customers, enhancing their buying experience with further value-added services."

Customers can visit their nearest Porsche Centre to view the options available from Dubai Islamic Bank and tailor a financing solution to suit their needs.