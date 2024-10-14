The all-electric Macan delivers sports-car performance with up to 470 kW, with the Macan Turbo sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The Taycan offers up to 678 km of range, while the Macan 4 can go up to 612 km on a single charge, offering unparalleled long-distance travel with zero emissions.

Abu Dhabi. Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Ali & Sons Co. L.L.C., proudly unveiled the latest chapter in Porsche’s storied legacy with the launch of the much-anticipated all-electric Macan and Taycan models on October 10 in Abu Dhabi, at a stunning event filled with excitement, innovation, and luxury.

Hosted at the prestigious ADNEC Marina Hall in the capital, the grand evening marked a major milestone in Porsche’s journey of automotive excellence in the emirate, showcasing vehicles that are not just an evolution of Porsche’s new lineup but a bold step into the future of electric mobility.

In keeping with Porsche’s legacy of luxury performance, Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi introduced not only the all-electric Macan but also the new Taycan two models that embody the brand’s essence of blending high-performance with cutting-edge technology for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

“The introduction of the all-electric Macan and Taycan models represents a significant step forward in Porsche offerings in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain,” said Wissam Khalil, General Manager at Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain at Ali & Sons.

“By integrating advanced electric powertrains and innovative charging solutions, we are not only preserving the Porsche legacy of high performance and design excellence but also paving the way for a future where driving pleasure coexists with zero emissions. These vehicles offer our customers in the UAE unprecedented range, quick charging, and the signature Porsche driving dynamics, all while contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.”

The all-electric Macan: A new era for individualists

The Macan sets a new standard in the luxury electric SUV segment, delivering sports-car-level performance combined with high efficiency and day-to-day practicality. With powertrains offering up to 470 kW (639 PS), the Macan Turbo, in particular, can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds proving that going electric doesn’t mean compromising on power.

For those who prefer something slightly less aggressive yet still impressive, the Macan 4 delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) and reaches 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, making it a well-rounded choice for everyday driving.

With its innovative Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the new Macan incorporates an 800-volt architecture for faster charging and an impressive range. In fact, drivers can expect up to 612 km on a single charge for the Macan 4, and up to 590 km for the Turbo model, thanks to their efficient lithium-ion battery — ensuring long-distance journeys are a breeze.

Porsche has also equipped the Macan with cutting-edge fast-charging capabilities, with up to 270 kW available at compatible stations. This allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes, making in incredibly convenient for those on the go. Drivers can enjoy the freedom of long journeys without the constant worry of recharging. In typical Porsche fashion, performance isn’t just about speed it’s about delivering the perfect driving experience, from start to finish.

The Macan has always been known for its sporty, dynamic design, and the new all-electric version takes this iconic look to the next level. From the sleek coupe-like lines to the sharper, more dominant proportions, the all-electric Macan maintains the brand’s signature DNA while adapting it to the future of mobility.

The new Macan is clearly identifiable as Porsche, taking the classic brand proportions and optimally adapting them to suit an EV and making it more modern, while carrying Porsche’s storied design culture forward.

This design prowess extends to the interior, where a spacious and luxurious cabin meets advanced technology. Porsche’s digital cockpit features a free-standing 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, passengers also have access to their own 10.9-inch screen, allowing them to adjust settings or even stream video while on the move. This blend of digital innovation and traditional craftsmanship results in a cabin that feels both futuristic and welcoming, with subtle touches like ambient lighting and ecological materials underscoring Porsche’s commitment to sustainability.

Of course, no Porsche launch would be complete without a discussion of driving dynamics. The all-electric Macan is equipped with rear-axle steering for the first time, enhancing agility in urban environments while ensuring exceptional stability at high speeds. The Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, paired with active aerodynamics, further elevates the Macan’s handling, giving drivers the sensation of piloting a sports car even in an SUV.

This is backed by the Macan’s range of performance-enhancing features, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, and the option for Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The result is a car that effortlessly transitions from daily commutes to thrilling weekend drives, all while delivering zero emissions.

The Electrifying Taycan: An experience to ‘overfeel’

The all-new Taycan models displayed at the event — the Taycan, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo — push the boundaries of what an electric sports car can be, delivering an electrifying experience that stimulates the senses and invites you to ‘overfeel’. Designed with the brand’s forward-thinking approach to sports cars, the Taycan offers great acceleration and precise handling.

With an unmistakeable Porsche DNA at its core, the new Taycan models also embody everything that makes Porsche legendary, while paving the way for a fully electrified future.

This new iteration of the base model Taycan is faster, more powerful, and offers significantly more range than its predecessor. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, shaving off 0.6 seconds from the previous model, while the Taycan Turbo S rockets to the same speed in a mere 2.4 seconds. With the new push-to-pass function, drivers can unleash up to 70 kW of additional power at the touch of a button — bringing extra exhilaration to an already thrilling drive.

This performance is supported by Porsche’s cutting-edge electric drive technology, which ensures that the Taycan is not only thrilling but also sustainable. The Taycan base model boasts a remarkable range increase, with up to 678 km on a single charge (WLTP), an impressive 35% boost over its predecessor, and an even greater range in city driving conditions, reaching between 569 and 821 km. This extended range means fewer charging stops on long journeys, while Porsche’s advanced 800-volt charging architecture ensures that the Taycan charges faster than ever up to 320 kW at high-powered DC stations. This means that charging from 10% to 80% now only takes 18 minutes, cutting previous charging times by more than half.

The Taycan 4S provides an electric range from 474 to 642 km, and in city driving, the range extends from 528 to 705 km, while in the Taycan Turbo, the electric range is between 557 and 630 km, with a city driving range from 607 to 683 km.

What sets the new Taycan apart from its competitors is its ability to combine high-performance with practicality, making it the ultimate grand tourer for long-distance journeys. Depending on the model, the Taycan offers a range of up to 678 km, more than enough for a weekend getaway without the need for frequent charging stops. Even better, thanks to the 800-volt charging system, charging times are shorter than ever, ensuring you spend more time on the road and less time at charging stations.

For those traveling in urban environments, the Taycan’s city range can extend up to 821 km, making it the perfect vehicle for navigating cityscapes with zero emissions.

For optimised on-road performance, the Porsche Active Ride suspension (standard on all Taycan models) ensures a great balance between comfort and dynamic handling regardless of terrain.

At first glance, the Taycan’s design is a masterclass in Porsche’s timeless aesthetic —sleek, powerful, and recognisably a sports car. The new front and rear-end styling give it even more athletic stance, while the front wings and flatter headlights emphasise the car’s width and low profile, while the iconic Porsche logo embedded in the rear light strip comes with an illuminated version for the first time, creating a stunning visual effect when greeting the driver.

From its distinctive proportions to its refined surfaces, the essence of the Porsche design language is preserved while creating a car that boldly steps into the electric age.

Inside, the Taycan’s cabin is a high-tech haven, offering the perfect blend of modern digital interfaces and Porsche’s renowned craftsmanship. The cockpit, featuring a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central display, provides the driver with seamless control over every aspect of the vehicle. For the first time, passengers can also enjoy a dedicated 10.9-inch display for infotainment and navigation, ensuring the Taycan is as engaging for those in the passenger seat as it is for the driver.

Ambient lighting, wireless charging, and even adaptive air suspension are now standard, while the use of sustainable materials in the interior underlines Porsche’s commitment to an eco-friendly future.

As part of this forward-thinking approach, Ali & Sons is taking forward its commitment to sustainable and future mobility by installing 175 kW DC chargers across key locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including its facilities, at the Yas Marina Circuit, in hotels, malls, and public parks. These installations further support the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the daily lives of Porsche customers and other BEV owners by providing faster and more accessible charging solutions.