Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD will immediately recall 88,981 plug-in hybrids over power battery-related safety hazards, the market regulator said on Friday.

The affected Qin PLUS DM-i models produced between January 2021 and September 2023 "may have limited power output due to problems with the consistency of power battery packs during the production process."

In extreme cases, they will not be able to drive in pure electric mode, the market regulator said in a statement.

The recall was based on a defect investigation initiated by the market regulator.

