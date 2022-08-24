The new restaurant features - for the first time in the UAE - a modernized design offering an entirely new guest experience.

United Arab Emirates – The iconic American restaurant brand, Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, unveiled a new restaurant in Al Ghurair Centre featuring the brand’s modernized design, for the first in the emirates. Guests can now have a premium experience with the great tasting and high-quality Popeyes signature fried chicken, tasty Cajun fries and the rest of the highly craved menu in this popular retail destination.

Located on the ground floor and spanning 150 sqm, Popeyes offers its a one-of-a-kind chicken recipe with Louisiana-inspired seasonings, freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique to offer a juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside chicken. The menu also features a wide variety of delicious Signature Sides, featuring the legendary Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit, which is a freshly baked specialty of Popeyes!

Popeyes in Al Ghurair Centre is the first and the only store in the UAE to offer the new Buffalo Ranch Sandwich, a spicy version of the signature Chicken Sandwich featuring a Brioche Bun which was one of the most successful product launches in Quick Service Restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

Serving up to 16 guests inside and with 52 seats outside, the Al Ghurair Centre restaurant is the also the first in the UAE to feature the new modernized design. The new design includes contemporary décor with bright colors that spark joy, creating a premium experience for guests to enjoy the flavors of Louisiana.

“We’re thrilled to open our restaurant in one of Dubai’s most iconic retail destinations, Al Ghurair Centre. Popeyes® is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year which pairs well for this launch. Both brands have a great history that drives consumers back for more. However, this version of Popeyes has a fresh new diner-centric design and we are committed to offer an even better experience to our guests than ever before,” explained Gaurav Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Maristo Hospitality, franchisee partner in the UAE.

“This is the 40th Popeyes restaurant under Maristo Hospitality’s franchise. There is a high demand for the signature blend of spices and flavors of Popeyes fried chicken and we will make it more accessible across the country with our growth plan,” he continued.

For more information and to discover what’s on the menu, visit www.popeyesuae.com and follow #PopeyesUAE

-Ends-

For press enquiries, please contact:

Houri Elmayan Rasha Taha

houri@prwonderland.com rasha.t@maristohospitality.com

About Popeyes

Where did Popeyes get its’ name?

Everyone thinks Popeyes got its name from the spinach-loving cartoon character, but the name actually came from a famous fictional 1970’s detective. Detective Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle, the fictional lead character of the movie, The French Connection, is the real inspiration behind the brand name.

Popeyes around the world

Popeyes currently has restaurants in more than 25 countries.

What makes Popeyes so unique?

Popeyes founder, Al Copeland, created a one-of-a-kind chicken recipe that is marinated in Louisiana-inspired seasonings, then hand battered, breaded and fried – creating a juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside chicken Guests have been craving for more than 50 years.

Popeyes has proprietary seasonings that are used to marinate the chicken for 12 hours, creating the richly seasoned flavors in both the mild and spicy versions.

Spice… and all things nice

At Popeyes, flavor is everything! The Popeyes chicken recipe is based on a 300-year-old culinary tradition, which incorporates a fusion of cooking styles, a rich blend of proprietary seasoning and spices sourced from around the globe.

Popeyes offers both well-seasoned mild chicken, as well as a more spicy chicken option that diners in the UAE are bound to love.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About Maristo Hospitality

Maristo Hospitality was established in 2021 with the aim establishing popular casual dining concepts, creating a cloud kitchen and hub for F&B concepts as well as to introduce new franchises into the United Arab Emirates. Currently, Maristo Hospitality is the owner and operator of Ralph’s Kitchen, Sisi’s Eatery and is a franchisee for Popeyes®. It is a subsidiary of Ring Holding.