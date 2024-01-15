Saudi Arabia unveils world-leading sports and entertainment venue as part of the ambitious transformation of Qiddiya City into a global destination for entertainment, sports, and culture, based on the power of play.

Located on top of the breathtaking Tuwaiq Mountains, it will feature the world’s-first fully combined retractable pitch, roof and LED wall, and will be the future home ground of Saudi Pro League football clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, an iconic new multi-use venue that is anticipated to host some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest sports, entertainment and cultural events and further enhance Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy was unveiled by Qiddiya Investment Company today (January 15).​

Located in Qiddiya City at the top of the breathtaking 200m-high Tuwaiq Cliff, and just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this futuristic venue is anticipated to become a must-visit destination.

It aims to draw visitors from across the globe and revolutionize the traditional stadium experience with its immersive design and unique technological features, putting spectators at the center of the show. ​

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company said:

“Our ambition is for Qiddiya City to become a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture and this iconic new stadium will be at its very heart.

“The futuristic venue aims to reinvent the traditional stadium concept and embody the true spirit of Qiddiya’s Power of Play philosophy. It uses state-of-the-art technology and innovative, world-leading design to put the spectator at the centre of the experience”.

“It will become a bucket-list destination for fans and enthusiasts across the world, hosting major events from across the world of sport and entertainment.” ​

Designed by leading global architectural firm Populous, the stadium is set to be the world’s first fully integrated venue with a combined retractable roof, pitch and LED wall – an architectural innovation offering unparalleled versatility and allowing the space to transform into different ‘event modes” in a matter of minutes.

The LED wall will be a portal to live event broadcasts, high-definition films and laser shows offering guests a novel, immersive experience with each visit. When not activated, it will open to reveal breathtaking views of Qiddiya City.​

Guests will be able to enjoy multiple spectacles in a single day, including football, boxing, esports, concerts, and theatre performances. The stadium will employ cutting-edge technology to provide fans with instant access to live data and information including the use of state-of-the-art holographic technology, enabling virtual interactions with celebrities and stars. ​

As a central venue in an urban entertainment district, this uniquely versatile space promises an extended play experience with direct and convenient access to Qiddiya City’s vibrant Gaming & Esports District as well as other city entertainment options.

Integrated into the city fabric through a variety of transportation options including park and ride and drop-off zones, the stadium is also within direct proximity to 50,000 square meters of shopping, dining, entertainment spaces and hotels. ​

Once open, the 45-000 seat multi-functional stadium will serve as the future home ground of Saudi Pro League football clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and is one of the proposed venues for the Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid. It is also poised to host some of the region’s biggest sports events including the Saudi King Cup, the Asian Cup and the 2034 Asian Games. ​

Thanks to its climate-control technology, events will take place year-round and energy consumption will be reduced through an eco-friendly cooling lake built directly under the stadium. The lake will use rainwater capture from the stadium and the surrounding area to pre-cool the air conditioning system.​

There will be an estimated 7.6 million annual visits to the stadium, playing a key role in Vision 2030’s targets for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation - driving tourism and creating jobs. ​​

The play concept leverages decades of research showing that play is vital for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance levels of empathy and social cohesion.

The unveiling of the stadium follows the launch of Qiddiya City's world-first multi-use Gaming and Esports District. More announcements are due in the coming weeks.