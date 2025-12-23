RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — PGxAI and Mahd Sports Academy are partnering to bring advanced genetics and AI to athlete development and performance across the Kingdom. The collaboration aims to accelerate personalized training, reduce preventable injuries, and uphold national standards for data governance and security.

The parties intend to build an in‑country capability that responsibly integrates genetic, phenotypic, and biometric signals into secure analytical workflows for coaches, clinicians, and performance teams.

Data generated under the program will be stored within Saudi Arabia and managed in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Law, ensuring that insights are developed and retained in‑Kingdom.

“Sports performance is inherently multi‑factorial,” said Mike Zack, MD, PhD, Co‑Founder & CEO of PGxAI. “By responsibly integrating genetics with real‑world performance data, we can help teams individualize training, reduce risk, and unlock peak potential at scale.”

For athletes, the partnership is designed first and foremost to support well‑being and performance. Participation is voluntary and consent‑based; insights are communicated in plain language and used to assist in training and care planning.

The program emphasizes injury prevention, safe return‑to‑play pathways, and equitable access across men’s and women’s disciplines, with dedicated education for athletes, coaches, and families.

The collaboration complements PGxAI’s broader regional strategy with Najashi Holding to localize cutting‑edge precision‑health platforms in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Health Sector Transformation Program.

Together, the organizations will pursue training, technology transfer, and research initiatives that cultivate enduring expertise and position the Kingdom at the forefront of sports science and human performance.

“At Najashi Holding, our mission is to build the foundation for a future where innovation, technology, and human performance advance together,” said Ibrahim Najashi, MD, Chairman of Najashi Holding. “By investing in strategic collaborations that enhance data stewardship, local capability, and applied science, we aim to enable Saudi Arabia to lead the next frontier of deep health-tech and precision sports innovation.”

As the partnership progresses, the parties plan to align platform architecture, governance, and clinical‑performance pathways that can be deployed within leading sports institutions nationwide. The program is expected to catalyze new research, enable role‑based decision support for coaches and medical teams, and establish a sustainable foundation for Saudi‑specific insights and innovation.

About PGxAI

PGxAI is advancing precision medicine by addressing drug selection and dosage optimization with unmatched accuracy and reproducibility. By integrating AI, multiomics, and real-world evidence, the company enables clinicians and health systems to deliver safer, more effective, and personalized therapies.

Founded by Mike Zack, MD, PhD, MPH — a pharmacogenomics scientist ranked among the world’s top 1% by citations (Elsevier 2025) — and Allan Gobbs, a life sciences entrepreneur with nine exits including five IPOs, PGxAI collaborates with leading partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS, InterSystems, MIT (MIMIC-IV), NIH (All of Us), UF Health, the University of British Columbia, and the Ministries of Sport and Health of Saudi Arabia.

About Najashi Holding

Najashi Holding is a Riyadh-based investment and management firm that focuses on Healthcare and Biotechnology investments. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the firm drives economic diversification and innovation by forging strategic partnerships with leading global companies and accelerating the growth of high-impact industries across Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Leveraging deep market knowledge and an extensive public- and private-sector network, Najashi Holding plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and positioning the region as a hub for technological and industrial leadership.