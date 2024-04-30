Through collaborative efforts with Healthcare Professionals, Pfizer hosted a media roundtable in UAE aimed at raising awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) prevention

Dubai, UAE – Pfizer launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in UAE to raise awareness on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the proactive measures that can be taken to help prevent this disease and keep your loved ones healthy and happy. Through collaborative efforts with Healthcare Professionals, Pfizer hosted an informative media roundtable aimed to highlight the importance of safeguarding your loved ones from RSV, understand RSV, its burden and symptoms.

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness.[i] c[ii],[iii]. Although the virus usually results in mild, cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough and headache, it can occasionally be severe[iv]. RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs[1].

Dr. Shiva Shankar, Head of Neonatology at Latifa Hospital, said: “RSV can lead to destruction and loss of cells lining the airway, inflammation in the airways, as well as mucus production, causing some to have difficulty breathing, requiring hospitalization and sometimes admission to intensive care and use of a ventilator.”

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Executive Officer, at Latifa Hospital, Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant commented: We are excited to collaborate with Pfizer in hosting this important media roundtable on RSV awareness. By joining forces, we can amplify our efforts to educate and inform the public about the significance of RSV and the precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of this virus.”



Dr. Nadine Tarcha, Gulf Medical Director, Pfizer, commented: “Pfizer is working tirelessly to research and develop breakthroughs that may help safeguard people from certain diseases. Pfizer is at the forefront of this field, focused on developing new ways of preventing diseases such as RSV that might affect millions of people around the world.”

Pfizer’s RSV comprehensive campaign will include a series of year-round initiatives and collaborations with healthcare professionals to raise awareness about RSV prevention and ensure that families are well-informed about precautionary measures that need to be taken.

To help stay ahead of RSV, keep up with your regular wellness visits and talk to your healthcare provider to help protect your loved ones.

Media Contacts:

Weber Shandwick

Maroun Farah

Mfarah@webershandwick.com

