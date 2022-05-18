International juries convinced by form, function and innovative industrial design

Dubai, UAE - When it comes to aesthetics in the tyre sector, the focus is often automatically on the rims. But Continental’s SportContact 7 now proves that tyres can also deliver exceptional performance in terms of form, function and design. The new sports tyre from Hanover has won two of the most prestigious international design awards – the Red Dot Award: Product Design and the iF DESIGN AWARD.

“We are very happy that our sporty flagship has not only been able to convince tyre fans with its performance, but that design experts from all over the world have also recognised our work with these awards,” said a delighted Enno Straten, Head Strategy, Analytics and Marketing, Replacement Tires EMEA at Continental.

During development, the design experts pursued three main objectives: First, to develop a credible “next generation” for the long line of successful SportContact tyres. Second, the innovations developed should be made visible in the best possible way. And third, the design language had to be aligned with that of modern sports cars.

Renowned Red Dot Award for product design

In the “search for good design and innovation,” the 48 international members of the 2022 Red Dot Jury expertly, individually and comprehensively reviewed each of the products submitted from 60 countries for the Red Dot Award: Product Design. Only those products that convinced the experts with their outstanding design quality were awarded prizes – including the Continental SportContact 7. According to the jury, the award-winning companies set new standards in the design industry with their entries.

Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot commented on the 2022 competition stating: “This competition year, I was particularly struck by the pronounced creativity evidenced by the award-winning products. That there are still designs that surprise in form and functionality is truly impressive and commendable.”

SportContact 7 prevails among almost 11,000 entries

The sporty ultra-high-performance tyre also won this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, adding the world-renowned design label’s award to its list of accolades. It was awarded in the discipline “Product,” category “Automobile/Vehicle.” The iF DESIGN AWARD is presented once a year by the world’s oldest independent design institution, iF International Forum Design GmbH. The SportContact 7 tyre impressed the 132 member, independent, and international jury of experts in particular with its innovative form and function. And the number of applicants was large: Jurors had to award the coveted seal of approval among almost 11,000 entries from 57 countries.

-Ends-

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has over 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers, and in the 2021 fiscal year it generated sales of €11.8 billion in this group sector with more than 57,000 employees. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a significant contribution toward mobility that is safer, more cost-effective and more ecologically efficient. The portfolio of the Tires business unit also includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital tyre management systems.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognised trademark when it comes to excellent design. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of design excellence. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design awards in the world. It honours design achievements from all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design, as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries will be presented at www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design app.

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication works and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The “Red Dot” award stands internationally for good design quality. For more information, visit www.red-dot.de.

