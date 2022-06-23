Dubai, UAE: As an investment migration firm, Passport Legacy experts have seen clients look to gain dual citizenship for many reasons. While visa-free travel is the most common, other reasons include government stability, healthcare and good education options for their children’s future. As travel restrictions ease from the pandemic, the industry and the firm have seen a sharp increase in the number of passport applications, especially for Saint Lucia, Grenada, as well as Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Passport Legacy client advisors ensure that the initial meeting is used to ask clients all the right questions about their expectations and requirements in order to propose the best countries for second citizenship. People looking to invest in a second passport are most interested in the ability to add their family members, including children above the age of 18, as well as parents and securing a passport from a country that has a stable government and primary healthcare benefits among other various reasons. These combined benefits make a second passport very appealing to anyone looking to travel with limited visa requirements and looking to ensure their family’s safety and security.

Jefferey Henseler, CEO and founder of Passport Legacy, said, “There is no ‘best country for citizenship’, and we do our best to understand the client’s needs and what country suits those needs best. For example, if a client is looking to live in the USA and set up a business, we would recommend the Grenada citizenship by investment program, allowing one to apply for the E2 visa in the USA, which is important to anyone looking to set up a business and live within any of the country’s 50 states. If a client wishes to get the most out of their investment, we recommend Saint Kitts & Nevis CBI Program as it is the oldest CBI programme in the world as well as an added benefit of being a member of the British Commonwealth country.”

The most invested in passports come from the Caribbean. Countries such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Saint Lucia provide many attractive incentives to their citizenship by investment programs such as the ability to visit up to 160 countries visa-free as well as being exempt from paying certain taxes. Additionally, a single applicant applying for Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship allows you to apply for adult children under 30 and parents over the age of 55 as well.

Passport Legacy has seen a substantial increase when it comes to investor’s interest in Saint Lucia’s citizenship by investment program as it offers many of the same benefits as other CBI programs at a cost of only USD 100,000, which is the lowest amount for any of the citizenship or residency by investment programs available at Passport Legacy.

To learn more about Passport Legacy and its citizenship by investment programmes, please visit https://passportlegacy.com/

About Passport Legacy:

Founded by Jeffrey Henseler, Passport Legacy is a Swiss boutique firm with over 25 years of combined experience in the residency and citizenship-by-investment industry. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with supporting global offices in Nigeria, Pakistan and Lebanon, Passport Legacy is a CBI company providing a range of tailored professional services to its private clients, including the acquisition of alternative residences or citizenship as well as real estate. Through its highly-knowledgeable and experienced Client advisors, who are available to call and text 24/7, Passport Legacy facilitates access to over 150 countries.