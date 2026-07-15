Dubai, Parkin Company PJSC ("Parkin" or the "Company"), UAE's leading provider of paid parking facilities and mobility services, has entered into a strategic partnership with master developer Arada to introduce its first smart paid parking system within Aljada, the large-scale mixed-use megaproject located in Sharjah. The partnership marks another milestone in Parkin's expansion into developer-led communities while enhancing parking convenience and availability for residents and visitors.

The new system, which comes into effect on 15 July 2026, will leverage Parkin's advanced parking technology, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), to deliver a seamless, ticketless parking experience while supporting the efficient management of parking spaces across the community.

The rollout covers designated on-street, off-street and selected retail parking locations, with parking tariffs and seasonal subscription options available for eligible areas. Residents will also continue to benefit from parking allocations as outlined in their Sale and Purchase Agreements or Title Deeds, while additional parking will be managed under the new paid parking system.

This collaboration represents another step in Parkin's strategy to expand its technology-enabled parking platform through partnerships with leading developers across the UAE, complementing its existing public parking operations.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: "Our partnership with Arada is another important step in extending Parkin's smart parking solutions to one of the UAE's fastest-growing communities. By combining advanced technology with efficient parking management, we will enable a more seamless experience for residents and visitors while ensuring parking resources are used more effectively as Aljada continues to grow."

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: "The launch of Parkin's smart parking system at Aljada reflects our commitment to bringing best-in-class services to our communities and enhancing the everyday experience of our residents and visitors. Aljada has grown into one of the most dynamic urban destinations in the UAE — a place where tens of thousands of people live, work, study and spend their leisure time every day. A community operating at that scale deserves infrastructure of the same standard, and this partnership with Parkin delivers exactly that."

The new parking system includes on-street parking along Aljada's East Boulevard at AED 6.30 per hour inclusive of VAT, operating 24 hours a day, while designated off-street parking areas and parking lots will be available at AED 4.20 per hour inclusive of VAT between 8:00 am and 12:00 am. Visitors to the retail parking facilities at The Boulevard, Tiraz and Misk will enjoy the first two hours free, after which a tariff of AED 10 per hour will apply.

Residents can conveniently manage subscriptions through Parkin's digital platform, while visitors will be able to pay using Parkin's existing digital payment channels. The system has been designed to simplify parking, improve availability and support the long-term growth of the Aljada community.

For more information about parking tariffs, subscriptions and payment options, customers can visit the Parkin portal or contact the Parkin Customer Experience Centre at 800 7275.

IR and Media Enquiries:

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae / www.arada.com or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

Arada Media

media@arada.com

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.