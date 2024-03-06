The Panasonic SMART CARE App is a digital platform for service and warranty support and replaces physical invoices or warranty card

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Panasonic, the global consumer electronics leader, has announced the availability of its SMART CARE App – a digital platform for service and warranty support in Bahrain, making it easier to request service and claim warranty for its customers across the country. The first brand in the region to come up with a digital warranty system, Panasonic has eliminated the need for customers to keep physical invoice copies and warranty cards with the Smart Care App, thus simplifying the process of tracking multiple products’ warranties as well as booking services.

Furthermore, those signing up in the introductory period can get an additional 3-month warranty on any consumer product within six months of purchase* registered on the Panasonic SMART CARE App. The App, launched on the 31st of January this year, allows customers, dealers, and service centers to communicate all service-related matters and claim warranty seamlessly.

The user-friendly app is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It can be downloaded free from the app/play store by searching “Panasonic Smart Care”. The SMART CARE App is a one-stop window to manage your Panasonic product warranty and service request accessible at your fingertips. Customers do not need to keep any purchase invoice or warranty card. On registering a product through Smart Care App, they will get paperless warranty support, a first in the region.

The prominent features of the App will allow customers to know product warranty status, request and track services, find the nearest service centers, use smart assistance, and get timely reminders and alerts for warranty expiry extended warranty.

PMMAF’s Managing Director Hiroyuki Shibutani said: “We, at Panasonic, believe that service is the key differentiator bringing a brand closer to customers and it inspires customer loyalty for any brand. A brand focused on treasuring long relationships and quality of service; we are excited to enter a digital future with our customers in Bahrain with the launch of the SMART CARE App. We are sure this will also make it easier for all our partners to access service and support information at their fingertips and help serve our customers better.”

“We want to make it easier for customers to avail of services from the safety of their homes and enable our partners to communicate seamlessly to provide the fastest service. We will follow the global CS direction by continuing to offer excellence to our valued customers through 5-star star care service,” Mr. Shibutani added.

“The launch of the SMART CARE App in Bahrain further reiterates Panasonic’s focus on providing a better life and convenience for its consumers. Our service app completely digitizes service requests and the warranty claim system by integrating all service-related activities between customers, retail partners and service centers. With SMART CARE App, we aim to productively engage with dealers, retailers and service partners,” commented Anthony Peter - Director, Customer Service Division (CSD) PMMAF.

*Additional 3 months of warranty applies:

• To any new purchase of Panasonic products registered on Panasonic Smart Care App.

• On registration of the Panasonic Smart Care for an already purchased product within warranty validity period, an additional 3 months of warranty will be extended to the balance of remaining warranty period.