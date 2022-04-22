Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Life Solutions Middle East & Africa (PLSMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), today announced that it will change its name to Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA) effective 01 April 2022.

With the name change, PEWMEA will focus on realizing the vision to devote its resources and activities to elevate the quality of all kinds of spaces, with a special emphasis on smart energy systems and living solutions to support sustainable and smart living. PEWMEA will lead the regional Energy Systems Business Division, Lighting Business Division, Smart Energy System Business Division, and Indoor Air Quality Business Division.

PEWMEA has been offering living solutions and a wide array of products such as wiring devices, LED Lighting, Solar Systems, Fire Alarm systems, Home & Building Automation, Ventilation Fans, Air Treatment, Air Purifiers, air-moving solutions and much more. Upon the company name change, PEWMEA will provide maximum satisfaction to the regional customers working together with partners utilizing digital technologies centered on electrical works in all kinds of "living spaces" that make up society, including housing, offices, and hotels, commercial facilities and sports facilities.

Announcing the rebranding, Mr. Eiji Ito, Managing Director said: “With solutions centered on electrical equipment and digital technology, we hope to provide a safe and comfortable space where everyone can spend a healthy and lively time. We will continue to update the space following changes in the social environment and lifestyle, and always deliver maximum satisfaction to our customers. With this sentiment, we will continue to work together with our partners to provide “human-oriented solutions” that enable our customers to live their best.

About Panasonic:

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF):

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) is a sales and marketing representative of Panasonic Corporation in the Middle East and Africa region with all functions related to sales and marketing, from consumer electronics to B2B solutions, under the brand name Panasonic. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No. 1 customer-centric company and No. 1 customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region. PMMAF website: https: //www.panasonic.com/middleeast/