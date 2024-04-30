Doha, Qatar : Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (“Ooredoo”) – Ticker: ORDS today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Quarter one (Q1 2024) Highlights:

Revenue increased by 4% to QAR 5.9 billion

EBITDA up by 6% to QAR 2.5 billion and EBITDA margin expanded to 43%, up by one percentage point (pp)

Normalized Net Profit reached QAR 1.0 billion, up by 26% • CAPEX spend of QAR 382 million

Strong normalized Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth of 11% to QAR 2.2 billion • Delivered a customer base of 159.3 million, up by 3% (including IOH)

On track to meet FY 24 guidance

Read the full report here.

-Ends-