UAE - P&E Auctions, a leading global online marketplace for heavy equipment and trucks, is thrilled to announce its upcoming auction taking place from June 13 to June 22. The online auction will be hosted on PlantAndEquipment.com/auction, offering a wide selection of top-quality machinery to buyers in the Middle East and Africa.

The upcoming auction will showcase more than 100 heavy equipment and trucks, located in Qatar and available for shipment to destinations across the globe.

Buyers can expect a wide range of machinery, including ten Mercedes Benz semi-trucks, Caterpillar excavators, Renault dump trucks, Dynapac asphalt pavers, Komatsu bulldozers, and much more. The extensive range of equipment caters to a diverse range of industries, from construction and infrastructure development to transportation and logistics.

Every item up for bid has undergone a thorough inspection and verification. Each auction lot's inspection reports are available for download by bidders. By going to the Plant & Equipment platform, interested bidders can examine the auction lots online and get comprehensive information on each item. The user-friendly interface of the platform allows for easy navigation and seamless bidding, ensuring a hassle-free experience for buyers.

Buyers can register online at PlantAndEquipment.com/auction to gain access to the auction and bid online to secure the equipment they need. Winning bids for each auction item pay P&E Auctions a competitive buyer fee of only 5%.

P&E Auctions recently achieved remarkable success in Dubai, UAE, with the sale of Hyundai excavators, Toyota forklifts, and Caterpillar machines.

For more information about the upcoming auction or to register as a bidder, please visit PlantAndEquipment.com or contact the P&E Auctions team at contactus@plantandequipment.com.