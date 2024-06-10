OSN+ has introduced an exclusive annual offer where customers can avail a 12-month subscription for the price of 9 months, enjoying 3 months of subscription for free.

Dubai, UAE – OSN+ today unveiled its new Premium Plan, designed to provide users with a heightened entertainment experience through the inclusion of 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos. The latest offering from the region’s leading streaming platform for premium content aims to cater to the increasing demand for higher quality streaming options and a more advanced subscription alternative.

The OSN+ Premium Plan comes with a host of benefits that promise to elevate the streaming experience for users. With 4K UHD, subscribers can now enjoy their favorite series and movies in stunning ultra-high definition, bringing exceptional clarity and detail to their screens, while the addition of Dolby Atmos introduces a multi-dimensional audio experience, allowing users to immerse themselves in a more realistic and captivating sound environment.

Existing users can seamlessly transition to the Premium Plan, which also offers the benefit of up to four simultaneous sessions, doubling the capacity of the standard plan while retaining access to the extensive library of series and movies with enhanced features.

Commenting on the introduction of the new plan, Elie Habib, CEO of Anghami & OSN+, said: “We at OSN+ are committed to providing our customers with a high-quality entertainment experience. The new Premium Plan, which offers 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos, will bring a richer, more immersive viewing experience to our subscribers, and is just one of many upgrades we plan on introducing to users of the streaming platform.”

To celebrate the launch of the new Premium Plan, OSN+ has also introduced an exclusive annual offer where customers can avail a 12-month subscription for the price of 9 months, enjoying 3 months of subscription for free.

For more information about the OSN+ Premium Plan* and the special offer, please visit www.osnplus.com

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading premium streaming service, featuring an impressive line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, OSN+ delivers the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed must-see series and movies as well as world-class Arabic content and OSN+ Originals.

With exclusive rights to first-run Max Originals and Warner Bros. Pictures feature films, OSN+ is the premier destination for Warner Bros. Discovery content. As the exclusive home of HBO across the MENA region, OSN+ provides unparalleled access to the studio’s globally acclaimed series and specials.

Through its merger with Anghami in 2023, the Arab world’s leading music streaming service, the platform offers an enhanced streaming experience that includes 18,000 hours of premium video content and over 100 million songs and podcasts, providing customers with a comprehensive and unique entertainment ecosystem.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, iOS, Android devices, and the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com.

About OSN Group

OSN Group is the leading network for premium entertainment in the MENA region, operating in 22 countries featuring exclusive, in-demand global and local hit TV series and films. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, Anghami and B2B offerings across the region.

Home to the most compelling content from global studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across its divisions, distinctively known for exclusively broadcasting the latest HBO content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. OSN Group was formed in 2009 by the merger of the two largest subscription TV networks in the region, namely Orbit and Showtime Arabia, and is a subsidiary of KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding).