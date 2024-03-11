Orange Jordan informed national institutions, organizations, and experts participating in the “Green Building Adoption” event about its climate and environmental vision, which is consistent with the national vision, in addition to the projects and initiatives implemented within its sustainability strategy. The event was organized by the Jordan Green Building Council at King Hussein Club on February 27th.

Orange Jordan sponsored this event, which coincided with the Jordan Green Building Council’s 15th anniversary, as part of the strategic and extended partnership between both parties especially that Orange Jordan is a platinum member of the Jordan GBC. Orange Jordan seized the opportunity during the event to renew its commitment to the national green vision whose importance is magnified given the shrinking green spaces and its impact on the quality of life.

Orange Jordan was represented by the Climate Program Leader, Eng. Walid Alnabulsi, who pointed out that Orange’s climate and environmental vision emanates from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals No. 7, 9, 12 and 13, in addition to the Group's strategy "Lead the Future". It places the environment on the list of top priorities as it is one of the most fundamental pillars of the future.

Alnabulsi asserted as well that Orange Jordan adopts a comprehensive environmental strategy that includes both the internal and external levels involving employees, customers, partners and stakeholders to help reduce their carbon footprint and emissions. This approach is based on "the responsibility that each of us bears towards the environment", which in turn can be reflected on the country and the environment as a whole.

Alnabulsi concluded by referring to Orange Jordan's ambitious goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and to generate 50% of the electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2025. He stressed that the desired change requires solid commitments and long-term plans to build on what has been achieved and develop a future vision where our environment is protected by all of us.

