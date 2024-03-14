For the third consecutive year, Orange Jordan, and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) have announced the launch of the third edition of the “Inspiring Change” Award. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the SHETECHS Forum 2024 organized by the Women Economic Empowerment Unit at Int@j, where both parties rejoined powers to continue celebrating distinguished women entrepreneurs in the tech sector which coincides with International Women’s Day.

Themed “Innovation, Change, and Education in the Digital Era to Achieve Gender Equality and Women Empowerment”, the Award aligns with the SHETECHS Forum 2024’s main focus, revolving around “Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech” this year.

According to the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, the Award plays a fundamental role in raising the bar and thus improving the outputs due to the attention it gets which leaves a positive impact on the tech sector as a whole.

Eng. Al Dababneh also stressed that while the world is observing International Women’s Day under the theme “Inspire Inclusion”, Orange Jordan’s vision “could not be more aligned” with this global trend. The Company works hand in hand with partners to ensure that women are being “encouraged to join all sectors not only the tech” with tangible actions that transcend the symbolic gestures. In this context, the Award is an effective means to ensure the continuity of such efforts as every woman’s success serves as a source of inspiration for her peers to follow their passion.

The award’s detailed terms and conditions can be accesses via this link https://orange.jo/en/pages/inspiring-change-award, where interested women can apply and register until 31\3\2024, noting that results will be announced in May.

Int@j Board of Directors Member and Head of Women's Empowerment pillar, Maha Saeed declared that the launch of the Award for the third year in a row indicates a sole significant thing which is the “extent of the Award’s success and impact” in offering examples of role models for women, “All this will lead to more creativity and promising achievements year after year”

According to Saeed the interpretation of women-led initiatives and programs could not be done without laying the foundation for a collective belief that the Jordanian women are the main pillar of an advanced ICT sector and a growing national economy.

It is worth mentioning that participating in the Award requires the nominee to be a founder or a co-founder in a business, CEO, or Executive in an active and registered startup in Jordan. As for the business, it is required that the project has a social and environmental impact in addition to achieving sustainability goals with the potential of growth and business continuity in Jordan. The percentage of women’s representation in the startup’s team should be 25% noting that 3 finalists will be competing to win the Award after being evaluated by the jury.

