Kuwait City: In an impressive display of commitment to employee well-being and corporate social responsibility, Ooredoo, Kuwait's leading telecommunications provider, has leveraged the dual significance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Day to launch an extensive joint awareness campaign.

The campaign, aptly named 'Live Healthy,' underscores Ooredoo's steadfast dedication to demonstrating care for its employees as individuals. With a wide range of initiatives, the company has embarked on a mission to raise awareness, educate, and support its valued workforce.

Mental Health Awareness: A Holistic Approach

Acknowledging the significance of mental health, Ooredoo's 'Live Healthy' campaign extends its embrace to encompass mental well-being as well.

Mental health is an integral component of an individual's overall well-being, and Ooredoo recognizes the importance of addressing this issue.

The campaign aims to challenge the perception associated with mental health challenges by promoting open conversations and offering support to employees who may need it. Ooredoo's 'Live Healthy' campaign nurtures a work environment that values not only physical health but also mental wellness.

In an innovative approach to promoting mental health, Ooredoo has designed its office spaces to include uplifting and positive messages strategically placed around the workplace. These encouraging messages can be found at employees' desks, in elevators, and on screens throughout the company premises, aimed at boosting self-esteem and morale.

Breast Cancer Awareness: 'Live Healthy, Live Aware'

The 'Live Healthy, Live Aware' campaign, launched in sync with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizes the importance of early detection and prevention. Ooredoo has forged strong partnerships with hospitals and medical professionals, securing special discounts and exclusive treatments for its female employees, further reaffirming its commitment to their well-being.

Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait has engaged medical experts to share invaluable insights into early detection methods, provide additional information about breast cancer, and offer essential consultation advice. These efforts aim to empower Ooredoo employees with the knowledge and awareness needed to take charge of their health.

Ooredoo Kuwait recently hosted an inspiring round table event at the Ooredoo Tower, bringing together cancer survivors, female employees, and a Specialized Doctor. This event provided an open platform for uplifting discussions, inspiring and fostering optimism. It allowed these resilient survivors to share their personal journeys and real-life stories with the event attendees.

As part of its comprehensive approach, Ooredoo is actively disseminating a series of awareness messages among women, encouraging them to adopt healthy habits. This initiative fosters health consciousness within Kuwaiti society, empowering women with knowledge to make informed health choices.

The “Live Healthy” awareness campaign stands as a source of inspiration and empowerment, demonstrating Ooredoo's compassion for its employees, who play an integral role in the company's success.

