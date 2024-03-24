Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait proudly announces its official re-certification with the Payment Card Industry (PCI)-Data Security Standards (DSS) 4.0 Compliance International Certification and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 & 27017:2015 (Information Security Management System).

Reinforcing its dedication to the highest standards of compliance and solidifying its position as an industry leader in information security, this milestone achievement positions Ooredoo Kuwait as the foremost telecom provider in Kuwait certified with the latest versions of these industry-leading standards those certifications are a proof of strengthening all payment channels, including Ooredoo's digital platform. The certifications not only safeguard customer information but also demonstrate Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to providing a safe and trusted environment.

PCI DSS 4.0 Recertification:

Ooredoo Kuwait first achieved PCI-DSS compliance in December 2016, becoming the inaugural Opco and Telecom in Kuwait to do so. The recertification is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to secure online transactions through its web payment portal, Ooredoo’s app, and conveniently located payment kiosks across Kuwait. PCI DSS 4.0 symbolizes Ooredoo Kuwait's proactive approach to data security, highlighting its continuous commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving security standards.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Recertification:

Ooredoo Kuwait's ISO 27001:2022 [AS1] certification underscores its dedication to cybersecurity and the adoption of best practices. The latest recertification ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the company's information assets. This certification enhances Ooredoo's credibility, particularly in the Corporate segment, reflecting the company's commitment to secure and compliant operations.

ControlCase President Suresh Dadlani commended Ooredoo Kuwait's efforts, acknowledging the company's commitment to customer privacy amid increasing cyber threats. The accomplishment reinforces Ooredoo Kuwait's position as an industry leader committed to information security and compliance.

Ooredoo Kuwait's adherence to PCI security standards, essential for safeguarding cardholder data, reflects its commitment to protecting sensitive information. This accomplishment provides Ooredoo Kuwait with a strategic advantage, attracting new B2C & B2B partnerships and collaborations with entities prioritizing security and compliance.

Ooredoo Kuwait stands out among competitors and within the Ooredoo Group, being one of the few companies to achieve the latest versions of PCI DSS and ISO standards. This achievement reiterates Ooredoo's leadership in meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.

This achievement is the result of the dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by all team members and partners. Their efforts have played a pivotal role in achieving and maintaining these certifications, marking a significant milestone in Ooredoo Kuwait's journey towards excellence.

