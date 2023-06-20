In today’s rapidly evolving world, the telecommunications and digital sector plays a pivotal role in shaping the future. Recognizing the importance of nurturing young talent Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has taken a proactive step by championing the "Waed" internship program in collaboration with the Youth Public Authority aimed at enabling and promoting the youth in the telecommunications and digital industry. By participating in the "Waed" internship program, Ooredoo is dedicated to providing aspiring young students with valuable learning experiences and creating pathways to success.

Creating Opportunities for Growth

The internship program known as "Waed" acts as a platform for young individuals aspiring to acquire practical experience and cultivate vital skills in the fields of telecommunications and digital technology. Ooredoo strongly values the potential of young talent, recognizing their unique perspectives and innovative thoughts as drivers for notable progress within the industry. Through the provision of internship opportunities, Ooredoo is dedicated to creating a nurturing and immersive environment where interns can thrive personally and professionally, equipping them with the necessary preparation to tackle future obstacles and achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Skill Development and Training

The telecommunications and digital industries demand a wide range of skills, encompassing technical proficiency, problem-solving aptitude, and adaptability to emerging technologies. That in mind, Ooredoo recognizes the significance of providing the younger generation with the appropriate tools and competencies to excel in this dynamic field. Through its internship program, Ooredoo is providing inclusive training programs, workshops, and initiatives that will strengthen the abilities of the interns and prepare them for prospective career pathways in the industry. By investing in their skill development, Ooredoo guarantees that interns possess the knowledge and expertise necessary to flourish in the telecommunications and digital sectors.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

Ooredoo Kuwait acknowledges the vital role of diversity and inclusion in fostering innovation and unleashing the full potential of the telecommunications and digital sectors. Thereof, the "Waed" internship program proactively promotes applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds in Kuwait, ensuring equal opportunities for all and cultivating a more inclusive workforce. By embracing diversity, Ooredoo fosters an environment where various perspectives flourish, nurturing a culture of creativity, collaboration, and mutual respect. This diverse and inclusive environment serves as a catalyst for innovation and propels the company towards greater achievements.

Encouraging Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

Ooredoo's training program offers a distinctive opportunity for experienced professionals and young interns to collaborate and exchange knowledge. By pairing interns with industry-leading experts who provide guidance and support throughout their journey, Ooredoo facilitates a valuable exchange of expertise and ideas. This interaction not only enables the transfer of industry knowledge but also cultivates a dynamic exchange of ideas, fostering a culture of innovation and creativity within the organization. Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, Ooredoo strives to create an environment where fresh ideas thrive and propel the company towards continuous growth and progress.

Cultivating Long-Term Talent

The "Waed" internship program goes beyond being a short-term opportunity for interns; it represents a long-term commitment and investment by Ooredoo Kuwait. The program is seen as a talent pipeline, actively seeking and nurturing young students who exhibit the potential to become future industry leaders. Ooredoo values excellence and recognizes the outstanding performance of interns, often extending full-time employment offers to those who excel during their internships. This seamless transition from intern to valued employee within the company ensures a promising future for both the interns and the industry as a whole.

In a statement by Zainab Al-Shammari, Senior Manager Brand at Ooredoo Kuwait, she emphasizes on Ooredoo’s dedication to cultivating a vibrant and innovative workforce through the "Waed" internship program, and said: “By creating avenues for growth, fostering collaboration, providing skill development, promoting diversity and inclusion, and cultivating long-term talent, Ooredoo actively invests in shaping the future of the industry and demonstrates its unwavering commitment to building a brighter tomorrow”.

Exploring Skills, Aspirations, and Department Preferences

In line with its commitment to empower and nurture young talents, Ooredoo organized interactive interview sessions for interns enrolled in the "Waed" program. These sessions offered the interns a platform to showcase their skills, discuss their interests, share their future aspirations, and express their preferences for departments within Ooredoo. Also, the live interviews provided Ooredoo with valuable insights into the interns' unique abilities and motivations, enriching their internship experience and setting the stage for their future accomplishments. By understanding interns' skills, aspirations, and preferences, Ooredoo can tailor their experiences and provide the necessary support to foster their growth.

Through these initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to hold a crucial role in empowering and promoting the younger generation. By equipping them with the essential tools, support, and opportunities required for success in the dynamic realm of telecommunications and digital technology, Ooredoo is empowering the future and contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole.