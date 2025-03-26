Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), provided travellers with an enriching and unforgettable experience in Abu Dhabi, through its innovative ‘Let’s Get Lost’ campaign, flying a group of explorers from Milan to Abu Dhabi for a once-in-a-lifetime getaway.

The campaign saw a group of adventure seekers, influencers, and bloggers board a mystery Wizz Air flight from Milan, unaware of their destination until they touched down in Abu Dhabi. Upon landing, they were welcomed with Emirati hospitality and immersed in a wide range of cultural experiences. From exploring the city’s vibrant cultural landmarks to experiencing its awe-inspiring natural landscapes, the campaign solidified Abu Dhabi's global position as a must-visit destination.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities, and the 'Let’s Get Lost’ campaign, in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, showcased the very best of the WIZZ way of travel in our home Emirate. Abu Dhabi is a truly world-class destination, offering unbeatable adventure and breathtaking landscapes. It was amazing to see the smiles of our diverse group of participants as they enjoyed delicious food, thrilling experiences, and unforgettable moments. We encourage travellers of all ages to take advantage of our ultra-low fares to experience the very best of Abu Dhabi and beyond on a well-deserved vacation.”

To highlight Abu Dhabi's diverse attractions, DCT Abu Dhabi designed a bespoke itinerary showcasing the emirate's distinct blend of culture, adventure, and entertainment. The success of this strategic partnership demonstrates DCT Abu Dhabi's dedication to promoting tourism, raising the emirate's global profile, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our collaboration with Wizz Air in the 'Let's Get Lost' campaign was a strategic move that underscored our commitment to innovative marketing approaches. By providing an element of surprise and excitement, we not only promoted Abu Dhabi as a premier destination but also enhanced our position as a world-class tourist destination. This partnership is aligned with our broader strategy of fostering international collaborations to drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector."

As a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism growth, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to offer ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Beirut (Lebanon), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Watch the full video of the action-packed weekend here – https://bit.ly/41VoMrv. For more information about the 'Let's Get Lost' campaign and other initiatives, please visit www.dctabudhabi.ae.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. Through its partnership with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, DCT is helping to cement the emirate’s position as a leading international destination across the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the uniqueness of its people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub of authenticity and innovation which provides unparalleled experiences to both local and international visitors.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 230 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

