Dubai, UAE – Tokio Marine Insurance UAE, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the region, has significantly accelerated its claims registration process through a powerful new partnership with Kodak Alaris. By deploying AI-driven document automation technology, the insurer has reduced claims processing time by 90%, streamlined operations, and improved overall customer satisfaction.

With a legacy dating back over 144 years, Tokio Marine Insurance has long been committed to its guiding principle: “QUALITY, ALWAYS.” This latest digital transformation initiative reinforces that promise by simplifying a historically complex aspect of the insurance journey - claims processing.

“Insurance is more than just a policy, it’s a promise,” said Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, General Manager at Tokio Marine Insurance Dubai. “When our customers reach out, they’re often in distress. It’s our job to be there at the time of need.”

Until recently, the claims team at Tokio Marine Insurance UAE manually processed hundreds of submissions a day, particularly for car insurance. Each case required multiple documents - police reports, Emirates ID, driver’s license, vehicle registration - and involved extracting dozens of critical data points, all by hand. With up to 600 claims arriving daily via email, the workload placed immense pressure on staff and exposed the process to inevitable delays and errors.

That pressure reached new heights during the unprecedented floods of 2024, which drove claim volumes to record levels across the country. The experience reinforced the need for a future-proof solution that could scale under pressure and maintain the company’s high service standards.

To address the challenge, Tokio Marine Insurance UAE turned to Kodak Alaris - a trusted technology partner with deep experience in document intelligence. Together, the two teams designed and implemented an AI-enhanced automation solution, anchored by Kodak’s Info Input platform and powered by Microsoft Document AI.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Kodak Alaris engaged in in-depth discovery sessions and ran a focused proof of concept that validated results from the outset.

Since deployment, the results have been nothing short of transformative. The time required to process each claim has dropped by 90%, enabling faster communication with customers - often within hours rather than days. The automation platform now handles three times the daily claims volume, while exception handling has decreased by 60% due to improved accuracy and automated validation.

Staff who once focused on manual data entry are now redeployed to handle complex cases requiring human judgement, enhancing both job satisfaction and customer outcomes.

“It’s not about replacing people; it’s about empowering them. Our staff are now spending more time resolving edge cases and less time correcting typos. That’s where human judgment really shines,” Yamasaki explained.

Beyond operational efficiency, the volume of data captured per submission has increased significantly, enriching insights available for better decision-making, audit trails, and pricing models.

“Being able to automate data extraction means we can now add several more fields into our insurance systems per claim,” shared Mohamad Bader, Senior Manager – Information Technology at Tokio Marine Insurance UAE. “It’s helping with compliance, forecasting, and tailoring our offerings better than ever before. The biggest change however is the elevation in customer satisfaction. Faster response times mean fewer follow-ups, and greater trust. People feel cared for, and that’s what sets us apart.”

In an era where digital transformation often comes with hype, Tokio Marine Insurance UAE’s partnership with Kodak Alaris stands out for its tangible, meaningful results. It’s a case study in how thoughtful use of automation and AI can not only solve business problems - but also make life easier for the people behind each policy.

“Technology is most valuable when it improves lives. With Kodak Alaris, we’ve built a bridge between operational excellence and human empathy. The company’s solution enhances our human effort, makes our operations smarter, and most importantly, helps us take care of our customers better,” concluded Bader.

