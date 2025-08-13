• Strong Q2 performance driven by 53.5% revenue growth Year-on-Year

• International revenue accounted for 26.8% of the total in Q2 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight AI Holding Plc (“Presight” or “the Company”; ADX: PRESIGHT), today announced its financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, highlighting strong performance fueled by continued domestic growth and international expansion.



Presight reported AED 1.09 billion in revenue for the first half of 2025, marking an 80.2% increase year-on-year. Organic revenue, excluding the contribution from AIQ, grew by 33.5%. EBITDA rose 59.6% to AED 245.5 million, while net profit increased 18.8% to AED 209.7 million.



In the second quarter alone, revenue reached AED 523.9 million, a 53.5% increase compared to Q2 2024, with organic growth accounting for 19.7%. Quarterly EBITDA rose 45.5% year-on-year to AED 104.5 million, and net profit grew 11.5% to AED 89.7 million, reflecting the impact of the 15% corporate tax rate.



International markets contributed 26.8% of Q2 revenue, up significantly from 4.9% in the same period last year.



New orders totalling AED 304 million further strengthened performance, bringing the company’s backlog to AED 3.7 billion, more than triple the level from the previous year. Presight closed the period with AED 2.0 billion in cash and maintained an unlevered balance sheet, providing ample flexibility to fund product innovation and targeted expansion.



Upgraded outlook and guidance



With the performance in the first half of 2025, together with a robust order backlog and a growing proportion of revenues from multi-year contracts, the company has upgraded its medium-term financial outlook. It now anticipates compound annual growth between 2023 and 2027 as follows:



• Group Revenue growth of 21% to 27% (previously 19% to 25%).

• Group EBITDA growth of 17% to 22% (previously 16% to 21%).

• Group Post-tax Profit growth of 7% to 12%, applying a 15% corporation tax rate (previously 6% to 11%).



Strategic and operational progress



During the second quarter, Presight continued to strengthen its position as the UAE’s sovereign artificial intelligence partner of choice and accelerated its overseas expansion strategy.

In the domestic market, new contracts were signed with the UAE National Media Office and the UAE Media Council. The company also signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) to develop AD.WE, a world-first, AI-powered energy and water management platform which will revolutionise the operation of the entire energy and utilities ecosystem across the UAE.

Internationally, Presight is continuing to drive forward its strategic agenda across key growth regions. In Malaysia, the company announced a landmark agreement set to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation to support the government’s Madani AI initiative. In Uganda, it is preparing for a rollout of a national digital government program in collaboration with the National Information Technology Authority. The company has also deepened its footprint in Central Asia, launching a new office in Astana and expanding its energy sector partnerships in Kazakhstan through initiatives led by its majority-owned subsidiary, AIQ.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, stated: “Our first-half performance demonstrates that Presight continues to grow both domestically and internationally. Our backlog is three times larger than it was a year ago, and our sovereign partnerships continue to deepen. Our journey as a key AI and digital transformation partner across the UAE federal government and state-owned enterprises continued at pace, with new contract wins and landmark agreements across key growth sectors.



“Our international expansion across high-growth markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, where we support governments and large enterprises to deploy solutions which optimise public service delivery, drive economic diversification, and enhance national resilience, continues to be a material part of our growth trajectory.



“With disciplined execution, new AI platforms coming to market and a deep pool of talent, we are on track to meet our commercial objectives and to compete on a global stage.”



Innovation remained central to Presight’s strategy during the reporting period. The inaugural cohort of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator has been announced, enabling early engagement with emerging technologies and strategic growth opportunities.



Following the close of the reporting period, Presight announced a series of strategic initiatives designed to advance its regional and global ambitions.



The Group unveiled its AI-Policing Suite ahead of the closing period and subsequently signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Police to deploy these AI-powered law enforcement and smart city technologies as part of efforts to enhance public safety.



The Group also agreed terms on a groundbreaking joint venture with the Central Bank of the UAE to deliver sovereign, AI-native technology solutions that support a resilient, secure, and future-ready financial market infrastructure.



In addition, Presight signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Dow Jones to co-develop and commercialise next-generation, AI-driven risk and compliance solutions tailored for global financial institutions, regulators, and sovereign entities.



With a strong balance sheet and a network of global strategic partners, Presight is in a strong position for continued growth through faster delivery of sovereign AI solutions, stronger client relationships, and lasting value across key markets.



Presight’s Applied Intelligence solutions stand to benefit from the growing technology collaboration between the UAE and US, and the UAE’s commitment to AI partnerships that accelerate progress for communities around the world, leveraging Abu Dhabi’s advanced digital and physical infrastructure.

