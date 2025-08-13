Muscat: Demonstrating its commitment to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has renewed its strategic partnership with Injaz Oman. Through this collaboration, National Finance proudly takes on the role of Main Sponsor for the ‘University’ category in Injaz Oman’s 2025–2026 edition of ‘The Company’ program & competition, a flagship initiative aimed at equipping aspiring youth with the essential skills to transform their innovative business ideas into real-world enterprises. The agreement was signed by Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and Ms. Khaula Hamoud Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Injaz Oman.

Entering yet another impactful year, ‘The Company’ program & competition has already empowered more than 200 student companies from universities, colleges, and high schools across the Sultanate of Oman. The initiative plays a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurial mindsets among young people, enhancing their preparedness for the dynamic business landscape, and transforming innovative concepts into sustainable ventures. Through hands-on experience, participants are guided through every stage of building a business – from ideation to execution – and are equipped with the essential skills needed to manage and scale their enterprises effectively. Beyond individual development, the program also contributes meaningfully to the country’s economic diversification agenda by nurturing distinctive, youth-led business ventures that drive innovation, growth, and contribute to inclusive economic and social development.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, remarked, “At National Finance, we firmly believe in the boundless potential of Sultanate of Oman’s youth, not only in shaping the future with their original business ideas, but also in their resilience and commitment to turning those ideas into reality. We are proud to once again strengthen our partnership with Injaz Oman, as part of our continued dedication to empowering young talent and fostering a solid generation of business leaders. Supporting ‘The Company’ program & competition aligns seamlessly with our vision. It goes beyond cultivating entrepreneurial skills; it uplifts communities, fuels innovation, and contributes to the broader socio-economic progress of the nation.”

This initiative reflects National Finance’s broader commitment to meaningful action through its dedicated social responsibility wing, Imtidad. With a focus on key areas such as community development, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability, Imtidad acts as a powerful catalyst for lasting positive change. Through this platform, National Finance continues to drive impact across diverse segments of society by cultivating strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations, fostering a culture of empowerment, promoting societal well-being, and contributing to the nation’s collective progress.

National Finance’s enduring collaboration with Injaz Oman is a testament of the company’s unwavering commitment to being a Partner for Growth for all. With a firm belief in the potential of Omani youth as the driving force of the nation’s future, National Finance continues to invest in their development, equipping them with the opportunities needed to lead with vision and innovation. Through this support, the company reaffirms its role in fostering a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready economy.