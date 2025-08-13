Dubai – A high-profile delegation from the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) visited Trafalgar Tower in Dubai International City, to see Fakhruddin Properties' groundbreaking 90:90 Waste Management Initiative in action. The visit was scheduled as part of DECCA’s ongoing efforts to advance sustainable waste practices and support Dubai's environmental goals and collaborate with through pioneering companies in the sustainability space.

Led by Ms. Fatima Mubarak, Environment and Sustainability Specialist, and Ms. Iman Al Bastaki, Head of Department, the delegation was given a tour of the recently implemented initiative, which encourages residents of the 160-unit community to become grassroots sustainability advocates through access to their own dedicated in-building waste segregation system.

Fakhruddin Properties' proprietary 90:90 Waste Management Initiative is a cornerstone of the real estate developer’s comprehensive sustainability strategy. It aligns directly with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda, Dubai Municipality’s plan to close landfills by 2027, and the Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031. The initiative aims to significantly reduce waste sent to landfills by promoting robust segregation for wet, dry, e-waste, recyclable items, etc.

Commenting on the visit, Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner, Fakhruddin Properties said: "This initiative truly represents the power of collaboration between government, developer, community, residents, academia, and industry. The support of Dubai Municipality, and transformational entities such as DECCA, is critical endorsement of our long-term strategic intent.”

Dr. Samiullah Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Fakhruddin Holdings, added: “In showcasing the successful implementation of the system at Trafalgar Tower, this proves the scalability potential of our model, which establishes a clear pathway to significantly reducing landfill waste across the UAE and globally. Our next step is to extend this innovative approach to include the recycling of black and grey water.”

Fakhruddin Properties has also added another sustainability accolade to its recognition roster, with the developer winning the Best Waste Management Initiative Award at the recent annual Federation of Economic Development Association (FEDA) Environmental Excellence Awards, which was held at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dubai.

About Fakhruddin Properties

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a leading UAE-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over five decades. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the company develops world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the UAE, UK, and Africa. Fakhruddin Properties is renowned for its integrated, end-to-end real estate solutions, in-house facilities management, and commitment to green building practices, wellness, and smart living. Flagship brands include Treppan Living, recognized for their contribution to sustainable urban living.

