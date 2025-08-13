Bahrain - Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation) continued its resilient performance, against a backdrop of continuing global economic uncertainty, with an H1 net profit of $152 million, a 1% headline growth over the corresponding period last year.

Adjusted for foreign exchange translation differences, underlying net profit grew by a robust 9% year-on-year (YOY), reflecting strong and diversified core business performance, underpinned by well-controlled credit costs, the bank said.

The group’s total assets reached a historic $48 billion, propelled by a combination of core business momentum, FX movements as well as portfolio management activity. The group continued to maintain healthy capital and liquidity buffers, it said.

Bank ABC's Group Chairman Naji Belgasem remarked: “The group delivered strong results in the first half of 2025, particularly given the turbulent geopolitical environment that prevailed during this period. This stands testament to Bank ABC’s diversified business model and focused execution of the strategy, which allows it to leverage market opportunities across the Group’s international franchise while maintaining focus on balance sheet health. Business pipelines are strong, supporting confidence in revenue momentum and delivery of sustained value for all our shareholders over the remainder of the year.”

Detailed summary of the financial results below:

Q2 2025 Performance Highlights

* Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q2 2025 was $76 million, +1% higher compared to $75 million reported for the same period last year, on a headline basis. Underlying growth in net profit, adjusted for FX impact was +5%.

* Earnings per share for the period was $0.024, in line with the same period last year.

* Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive $99 million as compared to a negative $28 million reported during the same period of last year. Q2 2025 benefitted from the strengthening of currencies (in particular BRL) against the US$, as compared to Q2 2024, which was impacted by the devaluation of the BRL against the US$.

* Total operating income for Q2 2025 was $340 million, 3% higher compared to $331 million reported for the same period last year. Underlying Total Operating Income for Q2 2025 was $353 million, compared to $331 million for the same period last year, a YoY growth of +7% after adjusting for FX impact.

H1 2025 Performance Highlights

* Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for H1 2025 was $152 million, a growth of 1% compared to $150 million reported last year. Underlying growth in net profit, adjusted for FX impact was +9%, driven by a combination of higher average asset volumes and steady cost of credit.

* Earnings per share for the period was US$0.046, compared to $0.046 in the same period last year.

* Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive $253 million as compared to a negative US$56 million during the same period last year. H1 2024 was impacted by the devaluation of Egyptian pound and Brazilian Real against the US$.

* Total operating income for H1 2025 was $672 million, as compared to $674 million reported last year. Underlying Total Operating Income was $713 million, reflecting a growth of +6% after adjusting for FX impact reflecting broad based growth across almost all the core markets.

Balance Sheet

* Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was $4,363 million, compared to $4,207 million reported at the 2024 year-end, after absorbing the impact of dividend payments.

* Total assets stood at $48.0 billion at the end of the period, as compared to $46.3 billion reported at the 2024 year-end, an increase of 4% driven by core business growth in the loan portfolio, FX movements and balance sheet optimization and portfolio management actions.

* Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 14.8%, of which CET1 at 13.0%. LCR and NSFR at 177% and 121% respectively.

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in 15 countries across five continents.

