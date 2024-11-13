Since being dubbed the fastest growing automotive brand in the world in April 2024, OMODA & JAECOO’s growth has only continued to increase, consistently closing its monthly sales at over 20,000 units for the past four months.

With planned launches across Europe and sustained growth since inception, the company will continue to drive the brand towards strong success in the UAE and wider Middle East.

OMODA & JAECOO plans to enter the UAE market with a range of products that caters to a variety of consumer trends and demands in the country, including petrol, hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, continues to show strong momentum and draw global interest, with total sales exceeding 360,000 units in just 18 months. This achievement, marked by consistent monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units since April 2024, underscores the brand's rapid growth and sets the stage for its highly anticipated entry into the UAE market.

This strong momentum is fuelling OMODA & JAECOO's strategic expansion into key markets, including the establishment of its highly anticipated Middle Eastern Hub in the UAE. With accelerating sales figures worldwide, the brand is poised to make a significant impact as it prepares to launch a range of vehicles tailored to the preferences of UAE consumers. This expansion is expected to further accelerate the brand's trajectory, solidifying its presence and driving strong success in the region and beyond.

Commenting on the brand’s record global sales, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “Reaching this sales milestone in just 18 months is a powerful testament to the dedication of our team and OMODA & JAECOO’s resonance around the world as a brand. As we continue to expand globally, these results fuel our excitement for our next chapter: OMODA & JAECOO’s official entry to the UAE market.

"We are confident that this upcoming expansion will mark a strategic evolution that positions the Middle East as a pivotal region for our brand's future. As we continue to bring new products, new technology and new ecosystems in the Middle East, OMODA & JAECOO’s pathbreaking models will deliver cutting-edge design, innovative technology, and premium experiences to the region for the very first time.”

Setting a Strong Foundation

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to bolstering its presence in the Middle East by introducing some of the best in its range of products in the UAE, including “2025 World Car of the Year” award candidates OMODA C5 and JAECOO J7. The latter’s PHEV counterpart and the pure electric OMODA E5 will also be coming to the market upon launch, with other offerings to be announced in the very near future. The brand’s range of reliable, innovative lifestyle companions will strategically place it in a prime position to cater to consumer trends and demands in the country and align itself with the UAE and the region’s wider visions of sustainability, mobility and electrification.

With a portfolio of vehicles that regularly receive bouts of recognition for their exceptional standards of safety, such as the OMODA C5, OMODA & JAECOO has positioned itself to effectively support the UAE’s initiatives in reducing road and vehicle incidents and highlighted its aptness for the market. Additionally, the brand’s dedication to ensuring rigorous testing procedures for its products in environments such as high heat, deep waters, and rough terrains sets it apart and speaks to its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality for its users.

OMODA & JAECOO is standing at the forefront of technological innovation. By bringing industry-leading quality and diversification in its offerings, the brand meets the unique needs of consumers across its markets. OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand at a rapid pace, having made its mark on 32 markets worldwide to date, with a goal of transforming the future of mobility for all users globally.

