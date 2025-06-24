Arab Finance: GB Auto, the exclusive distributor of Changan in Egypt, launched the first locally assembled version of the CS55+ in the country, according to a press release.

The vehicle is the first completely knocked down (CKD) model from the Chinese brand to be assembled in the Egyptian market.

This aligns with GB Auto's commitment to promoting local manufacturing.

This launch marks a milestone in Egypt’s automotive industry, integrating global technology with local assembly to deliver a leading SUV that sets new standards in quality, value, and environmental efficiency.

Saad Habib, GB Auto Passenger Cars Senior Vice President, commented: “We laid out a clear three-phase plan to build a strong and sustainable presence for the brand. We started by launching four models that established customer trust, followed by introducing more advanced models featuring cutting-edge design and technology.”

Habib noted: “This step marks the culmination of our journey and reaffirms our commitment to supporting local industry and advancing Egypt's Vision 2030."

For his part, Amir Saba, Changan Franchise Vice President, said: "The local assembly of the CS55 Plus marks a pivotal milestone in our journey toward localizing the automotive industry in Egypt.”

“This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles built to global standards, while meeting the expectations of Egyptian consumers and supporting the state's efforts to boost local manufacturing,” added Saba.

The vehicle is available in two trims: Elite and Premium, which are set to meet the evolving needs of customers. This is in addition to several advantages, including intelligent driving systems, entertainment options, and high safety standards-enhancing the overall driving experience.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, GB Corp logged a 0.03% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company to EGP 626.522 million, compared to EGP 626.333 million.