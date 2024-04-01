Omantel, the leading integrated Telecommunications Service provider in the Sultanate of Oman, announced its partnership with TOD – MENA region’s leading OTT platform for sports and entertainment. Under the agreement, Omantel will provide customers with exclusive sports and entertainment from TOD. This partnership aligns with Omantel’s vision to expand its digital content offerings enhancing the viewing experience for its customers.

The sports offerings include the much-loved UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Formula 1, Tennis Championships, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) competitions. Customers will also have access to 50,000+ hours of premium entertainment in Arabic, Turkish, and English offered by TOD.

Through the partnership, Omantel will be offering its customers the flexibility to choose the plans as per their viewing preferences. For those who consume content on the go on their handheld devices, there is the option to choose TOD Mobile; on the other hand, those who prefer to have TOD across various devices such as smart phones and large screens can go for the TOD package. Even better, TOD 4K can be selected by avid football fans who prefer to watch their favorite matches in 4K clarity with Dolby Atmos sounds on supported devices.

Saleh Mahmood Al Maimani, Caretaker General Manager Core Telco, stated:” "We're excited to announce our partnership with TOD, marking a first in Oman's telecom industry. This collaboration significantly offers a variety of sports and entertainment content available to our customers. It's a testament to Omantel's dedication to delivering wide solutions and playing a key role in advancing Oman's digital landscape."

For his part, John Paul Mckerlie, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, TOD, said: "We are pleased to establish this partnership with Omantel. This collaboration allows us to further our reach in the country and offer unrivalled sports and entertainment. With interactive timelines, match highlights, watch-from-start features, and 4K matches on supported plans and devices – our range of offerings guarantees a second-to-none user experience for all of our viewers.”

The partnership comes at the right time ahead of the platform’s remarkable lineup of sports and entertainment for the Holy month of Ramadan. It’s most anticipated Ramadan Gulf Original series “Zaman Al Ajaj”, directed by directed by the gifted Jasem AlMuhanna, enlists an A-list ensemble including Jassim Al Nabhan, Hussain Almahdi, Mona Hussein, and more. Additionally, it has other Original and acquired shows including Lunchox (Egyptian), Al Arbaji Season 2, Nokta Enntaha (Levant), Qalam Resas (Gulf) and cooking shows Bel’afya hosted by the famous chef Bader AlShayji, Wasfa Saeeda with Chef Sarah El Gendy and 30 Days of healthy transformation with Coach Nemo. Accompanied by Champions League, Formula 1, blockbuster western movies, Arabic, Turkish, English series and culturally oriented kids programming – the collaboration between Omantel and TOD provides a complete Ramadan viewing package for fans and families alike, proving to be a significant milestone for Omantel in its quest to offer state-of-the-art services. The partnership adds significant value to its customers, thereby playing a crucial role in the evolution of digital entertainment consumption in Oman.