Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) (Abu Dhabi, UAE) and AppliedAI (Abu Dhabi, UAE) are entering into a partnership to bring Artificial Intelligence, new advanced materials, and secure infrastructure-less communications technology to high stakes, mission-critical emergency operations in the UAE.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) focused on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. TII operates several world-leading research centers developing breakthrough technology solutions. The Advanced Materials and Secure Systems Research Centers are developing capabilities that support first responders, including firefighters. The partnership with AppliedAI will lead to the development of AI-powered situational awareness, voice control, health monitoring, asset protection, insurance underwriting and decision-making systems. TII and AppliedAI’s joint project, codenamed the Fire Knight, is leveraging TII’s Secure Mesh Shield Technology and TII’s new generation of Additive Manufacturing capabilities and materials, all based out of Abu Dhabi.

AppliedAI, with its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), builds AI systems to help automate and enhance mission critical decisions within the safety and health sectors. AppliedAI and TII will collaborate on a range of research projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities, safety, and performance of first responders with AI powered decision systems.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

“TII is committed to collaborating with industry partners such as AppliedAI to drive transformative technology outcomes and address global challenges.” said Dr Ray O. Johnson, CEO of TII. “We look forward to the technical breakthroughs that our teams of researchers will achieve as they develop new safety solutions.”

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI

“AppliedAI is thrilled to partner with TII to harness AI to safeguard human lives, improve public safety and risk management outcomes." said Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI. "Together, we can leverage our deep collective strengths to apply the latest technological advancements to where they are most needed."

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

About Secure Systems Research Center (SSRC)

The Secure Systems Research Center (SSRC) leads the development of end-to-end security and resilience to protect cyber-physical and autonomous systems. The Center’s innovations aim to reduce security vulnerabilities and threats in a global community dependent on billions of physical and digital points of contact.

About Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC)

The Advanced Materials Research Center is committed to innovation in shaping metals and composites including, meta, nano, smart, self-healing, energy absorbing, and additive manufacturing materials. Backed by a well-funded team of internationally recognized scientists, the Center is dedicated to breakthrough developments in smart materials to help forge a new generation of materials with extraordinary properties.

About AppliedAI

AppliedAI builds industrial-grade AI systems to automate and enhance mission-critical, real-time decisions within regulated sectors. AppliedAI’s solutions help hospitals, insurers, banks and governments manage risk and leverage data to significantly improve outcomes.