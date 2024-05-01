Initiative Draws Participation of Ministry of Education, Emirates Research and Development Council

Abu Dhabi-UAE:– Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced R&D ecosystem in the UAE capital and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE, today launched an exciting new initiative that will turbo-charge the country’s research sector and catalyze efficiencies – UAE Research Map. The centralized resource portal is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Research and Development Council (ERDC), and will serve as a platform to anyone involved with or interested in learning more about the state of the R&D ecosystem in the country.

The UAE Research Map coordinates research efforts with government agencies, higher education institutes, research-focused organizations, and industry partners, to provide a single platform in the country for where all research needs can be tapped into. It represents the most comprehensive and up-to-date information in R&D, showcasing the depth and breadth of research activities, additionally serving as a message board for signposting significant R&D competitions, jobs and other events.

The Centralized Portal is set to cascade critical value to further elevate Research as a key contributor to the economy, through highlighting funding opportunities to support projects, training and mentorship programs, expert peer networking and career opportunities, as well as support for Emirati talent. In addition, it serves as an information hub to find UAE publications, researchers, and R&D centers, as well as detailed guides and policies. A key focus area for the portal is to provide an outlook on IP tech opportunities in the evolving field and an R&D ecosystem map of the UAE. Users such as universities and entrepreneurs can continue to contribute by posting their opportunities.

Underscoring the importance of this launch, H.E. Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General, ATRC, said: “The UAE Research Map provides a unique platform for collaboration in the area of R&D, and aims to leverage all available resources for various research entities and individuals. The UAE has expedited the establishment and expansion of its R&D ecosystem within a very tight timeframe, to keep pace with the possibilities presented by technological advancements. This centralized portal brings together crucial building blocks to deepen our research mindset and enhance the efficiency of our ecosystem. It is set to become a critical tool in uniting the efforts of key researchers and their ideas.”

In the future, UAE Research Map will offer enhancements such as an up-to-date publications section, an expert finder with additional filtering options and a fortified commercialization section that will empower researchers to take ideas from lab to market.

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE.

