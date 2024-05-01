ARENA offers issuers equity and debt capital raising options with plans to expand asset classes in the future.

The newly launched initiative at the MENA Capital Market Summit 2024 underscores DFM's expansion into the private market, consolidating its position as a leading financial market in the region.

Dubai, UAE:– At the second edition of the MENA Capital Market Summit, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the region’s leading financial market, unveiled its flagship initiative – ARENA by DFM - an innovative platform for Initial Private Offerings. Designed to catalyze growth opportunities for both companies and investors, DFM Arena represents a pioneering approach to capital raising and investment within the MENA region.

provides a platform for a wide range of private companies, including family conglomerates, Small and Medium Enterprises, and businesses at various growth stages. Through this platform, companies can access capital through diverse assets including equity and debt with plans to introduce additional asset classes. Additionally, venture capital firms can expand their investor base by selling private market shares, thus establishing a previously unavailable liquidity pool.

Additionally, privately listed companies on ARENA will have the option of limiting investor’s access to institutional investors, employees-only, or family and founding members, offering a unique Pre-IPO listing option.

For companies seeking to raise over AED 35 million, ARENA offers cost-effective access to an extensive network of investors and fosters a collaborative approach with transparency throughout the process. Serving as a regulated alternative to conventional financing routes, ARENA empowers private enterprises to access capital markets directly and engage with DFM’s purpose-built book-building process. With streamlined offerings, including memorandum review and timelines, issuers can significantly reduce transaction costs.

For investors, DFM Arena provides exclusive access to DFM private market investments, including early-stage growth opportunities to diversify their investment portfolios.

DFM's CEO, Hamed Ali, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating: "The announcement of ARENA marks a pivotal moment in DFM's commitment to providing issuers with a transparent and streamlined avenue for capital raising. The platform combines the advantages and efficiency of direct listing with the DFM’s diverse investor base and capabilities.

Additionally, it enables investors to easily access private investments in the UAE's most promising companies and brands, unlocking investment opportunities that were previously inaccessible. Furthermore, ARENA acts as a catalyst to enhancing the funding ecosystem for growth companies, paving the way for a more vibrant and inclusive investment ecosystem. Through a technology-powered platform, ARENA is designed to facilitate seamless processes, including due diligence, book building, brokered trades, and settlement, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of investment accessibility and efficiency.”

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

