Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, and Abraj Energy Services, Oman’s leading oil and gas service provider, announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration focuses on the delivery of advanced Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Services, particularly in Talent Management and Performance Management.

This partnership combines Omantel’s expertise in ICT solutions with Abraj's deep knowledge in the energy sector to offer a robust suite of tools for enhancing human capital management processes. These tools focus on various aspects of talent and performance management, aiming to streamline operations and bolster productivity.

Dr. Yousuf Al Hinai, ICT General Manager at Omantel, commented on the partnership, stating, "In a professional landscape increasingly influenced by automation, the significance of the human element remains paramount. We recognize the critical importance of nurturing and developing talent. Through our partnership with Abraj, we are excited to introduce specialized services that leverage state-of-the-art technology to advance Talent and Performance Management."

From Abraj, Hilal Al Siyabi, Chief People and Culture, added, "At Abraj Energy Services, we believe in the intrinsic value of sustainable human resources management. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond mere productivity; it encompasses the well-being and growth of our workforce. By integrating sustainability into our human capital practices, we ensure long-term success for both our employees and our company."

The solution includes Talent Management using SAP SuccessFactors, which offers a holistic approach to managing talent with features that include employee engagement, performance reviews, and succession planning. The platform integrates AI-powered career planning, providing personalized development recommendations and facilitating career progression for employees.

The Performance Management platform uses the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals module aligned to individual goals with the company’s strategic objectives, enhancing overall business performance. It supports continuous performance management by fostering regular dialogues between employees and managers. In addition, the suite includes tools for calibration and meaningful performance reviews, helping organizations optimize their workforce capabilities.

Both Talent and Performance Management modules are part of SAP SuccessFactors’ larger suite of HCM solutions, which is built on a cloud infrastructure. The suite integrates with Artificial Intelligence to provide insights and predictive analytics, improving decision-making processes across HR functions. This integration also extends to compensation management, linking performance data directly with compensation decisions, thereby enhancing the governance and effectiveness of global compensation policies.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

Abraj Energy Services, founded in 2006, is Oman's foremost integrated energy company, offering a comprehensive range of oil and gas services. The company holds the largest oil and gas sector share, with a market share of up to 30% in drilling services and over 15% in well maintenance services, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Abraj aims to enhance Oman's energy security and contribute to its economic growth.