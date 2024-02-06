Muscat –The Sultanate of Oman is poised to host Oman Sustainability Week (OSW), a landmark event under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Held from 28th April to 2nd May, centred around the theme “Sustainable Living in a Circular Society”. This national week-long series of events epitomises Oman’s commitment to a sustainable future, aligning with the Sultanate's dedication to Oman Vision 2040, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the national Net Zero 2050 goal.

Dr. Ali Al Rajhi, Director General for Planning and Studies, Ministry of Energy and Minerals and OSW Steering Committee Chair said, “OSW 2024 is a crucial convening point in our mission to embed sustainability deeply within the fabric of our society. In a world where environmental stewardship is not just expected but demanded, this event amplifies our ongoing efforts to harmonize economic development with ecological balance. We are proud to showcase leading-edge practices and technologies that are pivotal in reducing emissions, preserving our natural resources, and pioneering the use of renewable energy. Oman Sustainability Week is more than an event; it's a catalyst for change, galvanising action and fostering an exchange of knowledge that resonates with the global sustainability goals."

The week-long event is a holistic platform that brings together a wide spectrum of the economy, government, academia and wider society. It is a celebration of sustainable practices, innovation and collaboration. The events will feature an array of activities, each underpinning the nation's objectives for a sustainable tomorrow.

The OSW Expo, to be held from 29th April to 1st May, will offer an exceptional platform for companies to showcase their sustainable products and services to a diverse audience. The Expo focuses on sectors like energy, power, water, waste, future mobility, environment and society aligning with the Oman Vision 2040 plan. It is an opportunity for businesses to network, present innovative strategies and engage with stakeholders in sustainability. The event is expected to attract industry professionals, providing a unique chance for exhibitors to maximise brand exposure, showcase technologies and explore new markets.

Held on 28th April, will be the OSW Awards, an integral event recognising contributions to sustainability in Oman's public and private sectors. Co-organised by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company - be'ah and the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE), this focuses on assessing organisations in sustainability and corporate responsibility, guided by an internationally recognised framework. The OSW awards aligns with the Oman Sustainability Index (OSI) that is used to rate performance in environment, society and governance (ESG), encouraging businesses and entities to adopt responsible and sustainable strategies as part of their corporate ethos.

The International Sustainability Resources and Technology Conference (ISRTC), scheduled on 29th and 30th April, is a significant event within the OSW 2024. Programmed by The Economist and co-organised by be'ah, this conference offers an enriching opportunity to network with key decision-makers and explore the evolving environmental landscape in Oman and the MENA region. This year ISRTC will examine how the region can build an equitable and resilient net-zero future; how to achieve the national government policies and international commitments; and how to capitalise on new opportunities of economic diversification, better job creation and leadership in sustainable technologies, among other key themes.

The OSW Talks, scheduled from 29th April to 1st May, will be focusing on educating and inspiring best practices, innovations and technologies in sustainability. These talks, designed for individuals from all spectrums such as, students, academia, policy-makers, professionals, businesses and corporates, aim to facilitate knowledge sharing and practical insights on achieving national objectives. All OSW Talks sessions are free to attend and all are CPD (Continued Professional Development) accredited.

The Site Visits on 2nd May will offer participants a unique opportunity to visit key sustainable projects across Oman. These guided tours are designed to showcase real-world examples of sustainable development, allowing visitors to see firsthand the impact and progress of sustainability initiatives in the country. This experience provides valuable insights into the practical application of sustainable practices and innovations in Oman's diverse landscape.

OSW 2024 also encompasses several key initiatives, such as PDO Renewable Energy Award, Shell Nawafidh, Shell NXplorers and OQ Empowering Future Leaders. The PDO Renewable Energy Award is a collaborative initiative between PDO and the Ministry of Education, encouraging students to explore sustainable ideas. Shell Nawafidh focuses on engaging Omani youth with the future energy market, whereas Shell NXplorers introduces young people to energy transition challenges. The OQ Empowering Future Leaders initiative is designed to cultivate leadership and professional skills in young people, through three key programmes: the Marefa Initiative, Al Nokhedha Programme and the Science of a Refinery project, each focusing on different aspects of career and personal development.

OSW 2024’s growth is solidified by strong support from a prestigious array of sponsors and strategic partners representing the commitment of key industry players to sustainability. The events are also supported by a number of government bodies, academic institutions and industry associations, highlighting the collaborative effort towards Oman's sustainable development. The diverse participation underscores the event's importance and Oman's dedication to sustainability leadership through innovative strategies.

For more detailed information on the event and its activities, visit https://bit.ly/3HfFnLr.