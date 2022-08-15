Muscat: In line with its sustainability strategy, Oman Arab Bank recently sponsored the third edition of the Little Tourist Forum. Organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the two-week event took place from 17 to 28 July and included several workshops and activities related to tourism.

Designed to target the next generation of young Omanis, several interactive programmes, activities and field trips, focused on the tourism sector, were held this year. The forum aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the tourism industry. Moreover, it sought to utilise children’s free time during the summer holiday with valuable activities.

Commenting on the initiative, Sulaiman Ali Al Hinai, Head of Treasury, Investments & Government Relations Division said, “We are delighted to support the Little Tourism Forum. There is no doubt that the forum will develop the skills of our talented young children in the tourism industry. This will enable them to serve as ambassadors for this vital sector, whose enormous potential for stimulating the economy is vital to the government.”

“At Oman Arab Bank, we believe that public-private sector partnerships are crucial for achieving national socioeconomic goals. Therefore, to maximize our positive impact, we will continue to support national initiatives as part of our sustainability strategy,” he further stated.

OAB’s sustainability strategy was designed to strengthen the Bank’s social impact within its three main strategic pillars: community partnerships, environmental responsibility and financial inclusion. The strategy was developed to boost the Bank’s social contribution in line with its business growth. The Bank will remain steadfast with its commitment towards delivering impactful initiatives over the years.

