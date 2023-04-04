Mastercard and Illusions Online, a global leader in enterprise solutions for hospitality industry, have partnered to launch a unique online platform to bring tailored travel offers to Mastercard cardholders.

The new offering from Mastercard and Illusions Online will feature curated and exclusive offers from the best hotel chains around the world with discounts of up to 30%. The offer will also include bespoke travel experiences, such as early check-in, late checkout, room and status upgrades, and F&B credits. Bookings are made seamlessly via the platform, which is due to be launched in the coming months and accessible via priceless.com.

According to recent travel research1), consumer travel has already surpassed 2019 levels during the same period. Consumer travel has, however, changed post-pandemic with consumers taking shorter trips more frequently which is benefiting domestic and regional travel; consumers choosing kids friendly destinations as a means to reconnect with family and relatives; and remote working policies allowing for blended leisure and business travel or “bleisure travel”.

“Our partnership with Illusions Online will provide our cardholders with personalized and unique Priceless experiences that will elevate travel experiences to new levels. After two years of suppressed travel, people are eager to explore new horizons with their loved ones, from planned family trips to spontaneous minibreaks. At Mastercard, we are committed to support the continued recovery of the travel sector through technology-led innovative solutions,” said Gaurang Shah, Executive Vice President, Products and Engineering, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Recent surveys show that consumers would rather spend on experiences as opposed to purchasing physical goods. 74% of UAE affluent travelers want to come back from holiday having learnt something new. The Mastercard travel platform powered by Illusions Online will become the go-to place for people’s next travel adventure with attractive hotel offers and value-added services.

“Illusions’ suite of solutions simplistically adapts and responds effectively to the ever-changing market requirements and conditions of the travel industry. Our collaboration with Mastercard will allow its select card holders to get access to the best hotel offers and experience a level of service that will be extremely unique in its offerings. In return, our global hotel partners will get access to a lucrative customer base, as an extension of their direct marketing strategy – all connected and seamlessly booked via Illusions booking engines, iWTX marketplace platform and payments powered by iOL Pay,” said Faisal Memon, Founder & CEO, Illusions Online.

The new travel platform will enable Mastercard Titanium, Platinum, World, and World Elite cardholders to experience the benefits of the Illusions partnership that will provide them with value-added services and offers gained through its network of the biggest hotel chains worldwide.

