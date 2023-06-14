Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has received recognition from the Ministry of Social Development for fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace environment, particularly in integrating staff members with disabilities. This achievement reflects OAB's human resources policies, which prioritize inclusivity and forward-thinking practices. The bank was commended at 'Be with Us for Them' event, which aligns with the Ministry's efforts to do more for people with disabilities.

Essam Al Busaidi, Head of HR at Oman Arab Bank, said: “We harmonize our human resources policies by seamlessly integrating employees with disabilities at our workplace. This weaves a thread of inclusivity and diversity, ultimately creating a vibrant workplace where barriers crumble and extraordinary talents flourish.”

The efforts of the bank go hand in hand with a wider vision for the country to guarantee the rights of people with disabilities. Oman is a signatory member of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CPRD), an international human rights treaty adopted in 2006 ensuring people with all types of disabilities enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as actively supporting the Sustainable Development Goals – both of which are reflected in the aims of Oman’s Vision 2040.

