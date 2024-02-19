Dubai, UAE: – NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN" or the “Company”), is proud to announce its new partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), marking a significant step in supporting the advancement of the UAE's Space Programme.

As the Official Mobility Partner, NWTN will provide MBRSC with its pioneering Rabdan One range-extended electric vehicles. This collaboration reflects NWTN's commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and its support for the nation's scientific and technological progress.

MBRSC's decision to partner with NWTN underscores the shared vision and values of both organizations in driving innovation and excellence. The Rabdan One vehicles, known for their cutting-edge technology and environmental efficiency, will be used in all official visits and activities of MBRSC, demonstrating a joint commitment to sustainability.

Partnering with MBRSC is a milestone for NWTN. This partnership not only highlights the company's advanced automotive technology, but also aligns with its mission to promote sustainable practices and innovative initiatives in the UAE.

This partnership is set to open new doors for both organizations, fostering technological advancements and sustainability in the UAE and beyond.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

