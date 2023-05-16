Dubai: NH Collection Dubai The Palm has announced the launch of two new rooms, specifically designed to cater to the needs of families. The 2 Bedroom Family Suite and the 2 Bedroom Family Room offer spacious accommodation for families traveling together.

With the launch of these two new rooms, NH Collection Dubai The Palm has become an even more attractive destination for families looking for a relaxing and comfortable stay in Dubai. Designed with maximum comfort and convenience for families in mind, allowing them to stay together while still providing the necessary space and privacy.

The 2 Bedroom Family Suite is a spacious room of 99 square meters with a contemporary design, featuring a living area, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The suite is equipped with all the conveniences that families need for a comfortable stay, including a flat-screen TV, a minibar, high-speed internet access, and cruelty free sustainable amenities. The room also features a private balcony, offering stunning views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

The 2 Bedroom Family Room is another great option for families, with two interconnecting rooms that offer a total of 64 square meters of space. The rooms are designed with families in mind, featuring a comfortable king-size bed, two twin beds, and two separate bathrooms. Both rooms are designed with the utmost attention to detail, providing maximum flexibility, allowing families to choose the room type that best suits their needs.

Committed to offering families with a comfortable and enjoyable stay, and these new interconnecting rooms are just one example of that. The hotel also offers a variety of other family-friendly amenities, including a kids club with a range of fun activities for children, including arts and crafts, games, and storytelling allowing parents to relax and enjoy some downtime while their children are entertained in a safe and supervised environment. Dedicated childrens areas of both all day dining restaurant Maiora and Revo Cafe means little ones are free to be themselves, enjoy face painting at breakfast and colouring to keep hands occupied between bites.

In addition NH Collection Dubai The Palm's rooftop infinity pool is also child-friendly, with a dedicated shallow area for safe swimming. Families can enjoy stunning views of the Dubai skyline while taking a dip in the pool and soaking up the sun.

With these family-friendly amenities and the launch of the new interconnecting rooms, NH Collection Dubai The Palm has solidified its position as one of the top family-friendly hotels in Dubai. Families can now enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable stay in the heart of Dubai, with everything they need to make their trip memorable and stress-free.

