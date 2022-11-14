The General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, represented the Kingdom of Bahrain in the 16th Vatel International Convention titled “Vatel new paths for development”, held in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated “the multiple convention sessions discussed a variety of topics, including: global tourism trends in the five continents, international employment trends in the world of hotel and tourism, the updated Vatel Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes, the student exchange program, and Vatel’s plans to establish an academy that offers a range of specialized programs in various vocational and professional programmes, in addition opportunities for scientific research submissions on the Vatel platform”.

"Workshops were organized to discuss and capture the needs and requirements of the labour market for each of the participating countries.” He added.

Al Khalifa presented the professional and technical needs and the existing funding solutions.

The General Director of Vatel added, "This international meeting expanded the horizons for collaboration with other Vatel campuses, such as enhancing the options of the Vatel international student exchange program "Marco Polo", academic and knowledge exchange, and scientific research. This will enhance the outcome of all Vatel campuses, especially the campus in the Kingdom of Bahrain to meet with objectives of the local, regional and global market.”

The convention concluded with a discussion of the latest developments through one-on-one meetings with the Founding Chairman of Vatel Group, Mr. Alain Sebban.

