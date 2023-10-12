NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM Media Industries and The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) have announced an exciting strategic partnership aimed at nurturing emerging talent in the filmmaking industry.

The Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA), South Korea's premier national film school operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), a key entity dedicated to the promotion and support of the nation's film industry, is committed to delivering comprehensive training across various filmmaking disciplines to the next generation of filmmaking talent at NEOM.

KOFIC (KAFA) training and development plans will be available for both aspiring and experienced film and television content creators and will prepare them to work on projects across local, regional and international levels. The partnership will offer a wide range of training disciplines, including workshops, masterclasses and programs for various roles in filmmaking, such as producers, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and sound designers, among others.

Scheduled for Q1 2024, the inaugural program kicks off with a Directing Masterclass and Workshop, to be conducted in the Media Hub at NEOM - the largest purpose-built screen production facility in the region.

Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said: "We are privileged to partner with The Korean Film Council to support Saudi emerging filmmaking talent set to contribute to the global film industry. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for mutual growth and enhanced collaboration. Leveraging South Korea's remarkable achievements in the global film arena, and the invaluable insights this partnership offers, holds immense potential to raise production standards, accelerate ecosystem development, broaden international market reach, nurture talent, facilitate co-productions and usher in a new era of storytelling. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our dedication to nurturing talent as a cornerstone of our strategic vision, aiming to cultivate a diverse and highly skilled workforce."

Park Ki-yong, Chair of KOFIC, said: “We are delighted to partner with NEOM in nurturing Saudi filmmakers for the future of the world cinema. KAFA’s presence in Saudi Arabia in 2024 will be our third international collaboration, in addition to KAFA in Kazakhstan in 2022 and KAFA in Vietnam in 2023, which we have initiated to share our 40 years of experience and know-how in filmmaking and training. As one of the world’s leading film agencies, KOFIC, and best film schools, KAFA, it is our responsibility to contribute to the cooperative development of the global film industry. We anticipate this collaboration to lead our two countries and film industries to much greater cooperation in the future.”

Both South Korea and Saudi Arabia have seen a surge in talented young filmmakers who are making a significant impact on the international media landscape. Their fresh perspectives and diverse storytelling styles are contributing to the richness and diversity of world cinema.

About NEOM

